10 most expensive wide receivers groups in the NFL

Costly catch

NFL wide receivers are a pricey bunch. But if you want a great one, you must pay big bucks, which leads to millions and millions spent on talented wideouts. Which groups combine for the most expensive? Warren Sharp offered a list with the answer…

10. Chicago Bears

Salaries: $34.8M

9. Seattle Seahawks

Salaries: $36.3M

8. Los Angeles Rams

Salaries: $36.9M

7. Miami Dolphins

Salaries: $38.3M

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Salaries: $39.2M

5. Cleveland Browns

Salaries: $39.7M

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Salaries: $41.3M

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Salaries: $43.4M

2. Denver Broncos

Salaries: $43.7M

1. Arizona Cardinals

Salaries: $53.2M

