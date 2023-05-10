10 most expensive wide receivers groups in the NFL
Costly catch
USAT
NFL wide receivers are a pricey bunch. But if you want a great one, you must pay big bucks, which leads to millions and millions spent on talented wideouts. Which groups combine for the most expensive? Warren Sharp offered a list with the answer…
10. Chicago Bears
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Salaries: $34.8M
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Salaries: $36.3M
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Salaries: $36.9M
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Salaries: $38.3M
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Salaries: $39.2M
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Salaries: $39.7M
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Salaries: $41.3M
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Salaries: $43.4M
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Salaries: $43.7M
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Salaries: $53.2M