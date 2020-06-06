Dominance.

It's one of the many words used to describe the masterpiece that was the 1985 Chicago Bears.

Chicagoans should know the pillars of this great work of art by now: Richard Dent. Walter Payton. Mike Ditka. Buddy Ryan. And so on.

But if, perhaps, you're part of a younger generation who has never seen the pinnacle of that work, or if you simply want to recapture some of that glory on a bigger screen, you now have your chance.

NBC will re-air Super Bowl XX in its entirety this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT, the penultimate game in the network's "Super Bowl Week in America' series. Liam McHugh will speak with two members of the vaunted 46 Defense, Hall of Famers Mike Singletary and Dan Hampton.

The game between the Bears and New England Patriots on Jan. 26, 1986, was certainly the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history up to that point. The 46-10 final score was relatively tame. The Bears could have easily scored 60 that night in New Orleans.

But was it the most dominant performance on the game's greatest stage? Well, we made a list.

10 most dominant Super Bowl victories in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago