10 most creative Taylor Swift signs seen at NFL games

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this season has brought fun, Hollywood and new passionate fans to NFL games. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are among some of Swift's friends who have cheered on the Chiefs alongside her this season, along with Brittany Mahomes, wife of star QB Patrick Mahomes, and Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, who were at the Chiefs-Bills divisional playoff game last week.

Sunday's AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens could be the last time we see Swift in her Chiefs gear this playoff season if the highly favored Ravens win at home. Here's a look at some of the Swiftie fandom we've seen at NFL games:

As one fan at the Chiefs-Patriots game shows, Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has brought more fans to the game.

A young Green Bay Packers fan carries a sign supporting gymnast Simone Biles before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

A fan in Green Bay shows off a sign featuring Simone Biles and Taylor Swift. Biles is married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

A Taylor Swift fan has a question for Swift at the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

A fan repeats some Taylor Swift lyrics during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," Swift sang about Kelce in Buenos Aires.

A fan holds a sign of Taylor Swift and Travis Kielce in Green Bay on Dec. 3.

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce brought all kinds of fans to NFL games. Here's a look at a sign at a game between the Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough.

Fans at Gillette Stadium before the Chiefs-Patriots game Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

A fan holds a sign referencing pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Packers quarterback Jordan Love at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been seeing each other since the summer. Kelce said "as long as we're happy," he's not bothered by the super-sized attention that's come with dating the star. A fan shows their appreciation in Green Bay in December.

Fans of all ages have enjoyed having Swift at the Chiefs games.

On Dec 25, 2023, Swifties at Arrowhead Stadium didn't hold back their holiday cheer.

