The 10 most aesthetic swings in golf today

Sam Snead and Ben Hogan are amongst those who have been hailed for their beautiful golf swings over the years but who stands out in the modern game? Here are Telegraph Sport’s top 10…

10. Anne van Dam

The Dutchwoman is proof that you can have a swing to die for at the same time as a results sheet to sigh for. There is so much that goes into it. She is 89th in the world rankings, but has a swing that is rooted inside the top 10. She is that rare example of a player who swings it very hard and is very long, but is also technically conventional. When she learns to harness that power she will crack the United States.

9. Patrick Cantlay

Not everyone’s cup of tea, but his swing is a picture. He takes an age to get to it and then it slowly, slowly builds before peaking at impact. It used to be much shorter but because of a career-threatening fracture in his back he remodelled it and made it far more appealing and effective. If only he would hurry up.

8. Ernie Els

The reason many of us tune into the US Seniors tour. The South African is 54, but his swing is timeless. He does not much care for “The Big Easy” moniker but it ideally describes his rhythm. Looks as if he is only swinging at about 60 per cent, but such is the tempo that he has never lacked length. There is a flying elbow in there, but otherwise it is poetic.

7. Minjee Lee

There is a wonderful flow to Lee’s swing and that help makes her one of the best ball strikers in the female game. It is technically sound, with a small transfer of weight and with great width that generates speed. There is no tilt in her head. This motion is extremely efficient and, like so many in this list, keeps errors to a minimum.

6. Louis Oosthuizen

The South African is a flusher. It could be the smoothest swing in the game and it is enacted with absolutely no fear that he could miss. Again, it is all about timing and rhythm and if you watch closely you can see that he stands closer to the ball on address than the rest. This should be a red flag to amateurs but with the 2010 Open champion it allows him to keep a fine posture.

5. Tommy Fleetwood

His driver motion is nice enough, but his swing with the irons is heaven sent. It is all about the follow through. It is short and punchy and will not be in any textbook. But it is the balance he holds that is key. The experts will tell you that his arms used to get stuck behind him and that he developed this truncated follow through to solve the problem. Whatever. It is a treat to watch.

4. Adam Scott

The best is behind him, but his swing is still a classic. There is no waste of energy whatsoever for the Australian, with his lower body producing minor movement. His swing arc is exceptionally wide and this is where he develops the power. He is a throwback to the early years of Tiger Woods and has the consistency and length almost to match.

3. Rory McIlroy

There is no better sight in golf than McIlroy going full pelt with a driver. The staggering rotation makes the observer believe he must have double-jointed hips. The left heel somehow stays routed to the ground as the shoulder turn produces extraordinary power for a golfer who is not the biggest. Every golf fan should watch him drive at least once.

2. Ludvig Aberg

Has only been on the PGA Tour for 11 months but already the consensus is that this is the most aesthetic swing in the men’s game. What can go wrong in a motion that seems perfectly in tune as he creates a powerful coil in his backswing? Has a big frame and generates huge power with his remarkable efficiency of movement.

1. Nelly Korda

Simple but so beautiful. It features the ultimate balance between her upper and lower body that creates the resistance to seemingly allow her clubhead to do all the work. To the eye there are very few moving parts. We know it is not, but Korda makes the golf swing look entirely natural. A proper athlete with the physical attributes and timing to create near perfect rhythm.

