10 more late-round 2023 draft sleepers for Cowboys to consider

In the first part of our two-part series , we highlighted 10 late-round sleeper prospects the Dallas Cowboys could consider in the 2023 NFL draft. That focus was on defensive line, linebackers and wide receivers. We showcased the importance of finding value in the later rounds and listed some of the Cowboys recent successes as examples of Will McClay’s Day 3 gems. This article shifts focus to three other position groups the Cowboys could target in the later rounds: cornerback, running back and tight end.

The Cowboys have recently made additions via trade and free agency to bolster the cornerback and running back rooms but will likely still be on the lookout for more depth for both groups. Here are 10 more late-round sleeper prospects who could add depth in areas of need, with the upside to become key contributors in the near future.

2023 Running Back sleepers

RB- Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh- 5-foot-10, 216 pounds

239 attempts, 1,431 yards, 6.0 avg and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2022. Israel is one of the youngest players in this draft at just 20 years old and showcases a mixture of breakaway speed and instant acceleration that makes him difficult for defenses to stop. He is a one-cut back who can explode through the line of scrimmage with suddenness and score from anywhere on the field. Not overly powerful but does break arm tackles. Abanikanda forced 46 missed tackles, had 644 yards after contact and generated 19 runs of 15+ yards. Pro Day scheduled for March 29th.

RB- DeWayne McBride, UAB- 5-foot-10, 209 pounds

233 attempts, 1,702 yards, 7.3 avg, 19 rushing touchdowns. McBride has been one of the most productive rushers in the country over the last two seasons. He wins with quick feet, strong contact balance and vision. McBride isn’t a burner but can cut on a dime; runs through would-be tacklers frequently. Since 2014, the only RB’s in college football with a higher forced missed tackle rate than McBride’s 36% were Bijan Robinson and Javonte Williams. McBride forced 76 missed tackles, and had 1,072 yards after contact and had 25 carries of 15+ yards. McBride was rarely targeted in the passing game but his running style would pair well with Tony Pollard’s explosiveness.

RB- Kendre Miller, TCU- 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

224 attempts, 1399 yards, 6.2 avg, 17 rushing touchdowns. Miller took over as the lead back for TCU in 2022 and exploded onto the scene with a productive season. He forced 70 missed tackles, had 21 carries of 15+ yards and gained 816 yards after contact. Miller is 20 years old and offers a nice blend of size and speed. He runs hard and bounces off tacklers without losing steam. He isn’t the fastest back in this class but has good balance and can handle a high workload.

FB- Hunter Luepke, Pittsburgh- 6-foot-1, 230 pounds

A fullback? Yes, a fullback. While this position has not been a big need for the Cowboys over the last decade, Mike McCarthy’s west coast offense has utilized fullbacks in the past. More specifically, athletic fullbacks. Luepke has averaged 5.5+ yards per carry in each of the last three seasons while rushing for 1635 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in that stretch. He is also a factor in the receiving game, adding an extra 398 yards through the air. If you are looking for a Kyle Jusczyk type of addition to an offense, this is the guy to watch out for.

2023 Tight End sleepers

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs the ball in the third quarter against Iowa during a NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

TE- Brenton Strange, Penn State- 6-foot-4, 253 pounds

Strange could fit into the tight end room as an H-Back option if the Cowboys do not sign or draft a fullback. Strange is a strong lead blocker who is physical and relentless once he’s engaged with a defender. In addition to be a strong blocking option, Strange was also utilized in-line and split out in the slot in college. He generated 32 receptions, 362 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. The Cowboys had an informal meeting with Strange at the combine.



TE- Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan- 6-foot-5, 251 pounds

Schoonmaker spent most of his time with Michigan as an in-line tightend and is a “do it all” type of player. He’s an effective blocker, desceptively agile in open space and is a reliable receiver. His willingness as a blocker and ability to also be a solid receiving threat could be of interest for Dallas as a TE2 option. He won’t wow you with his athleticism but he moves well with the football in his hands and does a nice job of finding soft spots in coverage. Schoonmaker had 35 receptions, 418 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He’s currently projected as a late third round prospect but his age (24) could cause him to slide into round four. Schoonmaker met with the Cowboys for a formal meeting at the combine.

2023 Defensive Back sleepers

CB- Jakorian Bennett, Maryland- 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

Bennett ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the combine. Bennett is a tremendous athlete who played mostly on the perimeter in college. Opposing QB’s completed 40.8% of their passes and had a 42.3 qb rating when targeting Bennett. He allowed zero touchdowns and had two interceptions last season. One thing that stands out about Bennett is his willingness in run support. In the passing game, he attacks the ball and crowds the space of receivers forcing tight window throws. He may rely too much on his athleticism but as a Day 3 prospect, Bennett offers outside corner traits.

CB- Terell Smith, Minnesota- 6-foot-0, 204 pounds

Smith ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine. Smith offers a good mixture of size and athleticism and is coming off of a productive season at the University of Minnesota where he allowed one touchdown and had two interceptions, two sacks and four and a half tackles for a loss while allowing just 20 receptions on 38 attempts. QB’s had a -6.15 EPA when targeting Smith. He is a physical corner who makes life difficult for wide receivers on the line of scrimmage.

CB- Myles Brooks, Lousiana Tech- 6-foot-1, 201 pounds

Brooks is a player that may not be on the radar of fans yet but his combination of size, athleticism and production could make him a desirable candidate for NFL teams. He allowed three touchdowns and had three interceptions last season, allowing 20 receptions on 53 attempts. Brooks has a nose for the ball and has generated seven interceptions in the past two seasons. A stat to remember: Brooks had a CPOE against (Completion percentage over expected) of -17.33%. In short, this means QB’s completed 17.3% less passes than the expected total when targeting Brooks. That is one of the highest rates in college football. At 22 years old, he has three years of starting experience. Brooks met with the Cowboys for an informal meeting at the combine.

S- Jay Ward, LSU- 6-foot-1, 188 pounds

Ward ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Ward started his college career as a cornerback before making the transition to safety in 2021. In his two seasons at safety, Ward generated three interceptions and broke up eight passes. One look at Ward’s utilization at LSU in 2022 gives a good idea of why Dan Quinn make have interest in him as a rotational option in the safety room. Ward played 230 snaps in the slot, 178 snaps at corner, 108 snaps in the box and 104 snaps as a deep safety. That positional flexibility opens up a lot of paths for Ward to get on the field in the pros. Despite weighing in at 188 pounds, Ward is not afraid to play in the box and deliver a big blow which at times results in missed tackles. The Cowboys met with Ward for a formal meeting at the combine.

