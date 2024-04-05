10 Mitchell-area softball players to watch in 2024

Apr. 5—MITCHELL — As the second season of softball sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association heats up, several top and emerging talents in the region will soon be back on the diamond.

Here's a look at 10 of the top returning softball players in the region, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Rylee Jennings, Mitchell: As an eighth-grader last season, Jennings was the Kernels' go-to option in the pitching circle. Highlighted by a pair of no-hitters, Jennings pitched 59 1/3 innings, recording 54 strikeouts and stranding 58 runners on the year.

Ellison Kaiser, Winner Area: Kaiser is one of the few holdovers from a senior-heavy Warriors roster that was the No. 6 seed in the Class A postseason in 2023. The senior infielder boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage last season with a .333 average, six runs batted in, five extra-base hits and 10 runs scored from the plate.

Olivia Kayser, Hanson: No other Beaver stepped foot in the circle last season, as Kayser, now a junior, commanded all 100 innings. Kayser led the way at the plate, as well, finishing with a .577 batting average, 30 hits — 21 for extra bases with four triples and two home runs — 35 runs batted in and 14 walks drawn.

Kenadee Kozak, Bon Homme: A stalwart in the pitching circle for the Cavaliers, Kozak spun 96 2/3 of a possible 100 innings, collecting 115 strikeouts along the way to garner Class B all-state honors. She was also a top contributor at the plate, posting a .375 batting average and .470 on-base percentage. Now a junior, Kozak started April with a five-inning, nine-strikeout performance in the circle, adding a triple and home run that drove in six total runs at the plate.

Macey Linke, Mitchell: The Kernels' top producer at the plate last season, Linke compiled a .487 batting average with 10 extra-base hits, including two home runs, and 19 runs batted in. She also chipped in 23 2/3 innings in the circle. To start the 2024 season, Linke, a junior, has six hits including two home runs and a walk in eight at-bats.

Claire Loofbourrow, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy: Named a Class B all-state outfielder as an eighth-grader last season, Loofbourrow and honorable mention all-state pick Cami Fransen return for the Phoenix this season. In FMFA's season-opening win, Loofbourrow posted four hits, including a double and a triple, with four runs scored, two runs batted in and one walk drawn.

Reese Marek, Hanson: A senior infielder committed to Northwestern College, Marek was another key contributor for the Beavers on the way to the Class B state tournament consolation title last season. As a junior, Marek owned a .527 batting average and .600 on-base percentage, driving in 19 runs and scoring 22 more.

Nora Robb, Scotland/Menno: Back for her junior season, Robb was picked as a Class B all-state outfielder last season. Individual statistics were not available.

Jurni Vavruska, Bon Homme: Last season, Vavruska, now a senior, paced the Cavs' offense with a .451 batting average and .548 on-base percentage. The Class B all-state outfielder tallied 23 hits, 11 going for extra bases including one home run and two triples, while scoring 19 runs to go with 13 runs batted in.

Lydia Yost, Wagner: Now a junior, Yost was a top producer for the Red Raiders at the plate and in the circle a year ago. In the circle, she struck out 98 batters in 67 1/3 innings of work, while contributing 23 hits, 20 runs batted in, 10 walks drawn and 25 runs scored.