10 Mitchell-area baseball players to watch in 2024

Apr. 9—MITCHELL — From batter's box to pitcher's mound, there's little shortage of baseball talent in the region.

Though there have been delays due to weather, several high school baseball programs in the region have already snuck in at least one game, with more set to join them in the coming days.

Here's a look at 10 of the top returning baseball players in the region, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Aiden Barfuss, sr., Winner/Colome: Powering the Royals' offense with a .455 batting average, eight of Barfuss' 15 hits last spring went for extra bases, as he tallied 18 runs batted in and 10 runs scored. Though his time on the mound was limited, Barfuss, who earned a Class B second-team all-state nod, compiled 17 strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

Luke Bormann, sr., Parkston/Ethan/Tripp: The speedy leadoff batter reached double figures in hits, runs scored, RBIs and walks drawn last spring, including 21 hits and 21 runs in 15 games. Parkston/Ethan/Tripp went 9-6 last spring.

Luke Koepsell, jr., Howard: A Class B first-team all-state performer last spring, Koepsell helped lead Howard to a 10-1 record by providing 23 1/3 innings on the mound, where he posted a 1.200 earned-run average with 31 strikeouts. At the plate, he added a .370 average with an on-base percentage of .585, scoring a team-best 16 runs. He was also on the Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 American Legion summer state tournament team.

Easton Mudder, sr., Bon Homme/Avon: A top holdover from the 2023 state runner-up squad that went 16-1, Mudder ranked second on the team in hits (22), RBIs (22) and runs scored (23), owning a .386 batting average and .493 on-base percentage. Mudder, along with fellow returning teammates Landon Bares and Jackson Caba, were all-region picks last season. Bon Homme (Tabor) was one of four programs to qualify for the state tournaments during both the spring high school and summer American Legion seasons.

Dakota Munger, sr., Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman: One of the most dominant forces at the plate and on the mound in the state, Munger was a Class B first-team all-state selection in 2023. Last spring, Munger posted a .606 batting average with an on-base percentage just shy of .700. He added 31 1/3 innings on the mound, racking up 42 strikeouts and allowing 11 earned runs with a .183 batting average against.

Caden Oberbroekling, sr., Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake: An Augustana University pitching signee in the class of 2024, Oberbroekling was a key member of the Platte/Geddes squads that reached both the spring and summer state tournaments last year. During the Honkers' run to Sioux Falls in the spring, the Class B second-team all-state selection racked up 50 strikeouts and allowed seven total earned runs over 26 1/3 innings.

Rylan Peck, sr., Gregory County: Leading his team in almost every major offensive category — batting average (.548), on-base percentage (.659), hits (17), runs scored (17), walks drawn (11) and stolen bases (16) — Peck garnered Class B first-team all-state honors last spring. From the mound, he offered 15 1/3 innings with a team-best .238 batting average against.

Jackson Remmers, sr., Howard: Playing for McCook last season, Remmers was a Class B all-state pick, leading the team with a .500 average, featuring six extra-base hits including three triples. Remmers was also part of the Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 Legion state tournament squad alongside Koepsell, as the pair are now high school teammates.

Bryce Sattler, jr., Scotland/Menno: A leader both at the plate and on the mound for the Trappers, Sattler boasted a .447 average while also recording 26 strikeouts against two walks and allowing seven earned runs over 22 2/3 innings of work. Scotland/Menno had a 9-5 record last season.

Tyson Wentland, jr., Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney: A big bat for the Padres, Wentland was a Class B second-team all-state pick as a designated hitter last spring. During the summer Legion season for MVPCS, Wentland led the team in batting average (.409), on-base percentage (.536), RBIs (15) and runs scored (22).