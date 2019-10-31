10 mind-blowing Miles Sanders stats

When I was putting together this week's edition of Roob's random Eagles stats I kept finding more and more amazing Miles Sanders stats.

So I finally just decided to make the whole thing Miles Sanders stats.

So here are 10 random Miles Sanders stats halfway through his rookie year!

1. Miles Sanders' 851 all-purpose yards are second-most ever by an Eagle in his first eight games. DeSean Jackson had 888 in 2008. Sanders is on pace to break the franchise record of 1,579 set in 1985 by Herman Hunter. Jackson had 1,460 in 2008.

2. Sanders is the only NFL player this year with both a catch and run of at least 45 yards. He's the first Eagle with a catch and a run of at least 45 yards in the same season since 2013, when LeSean McCoy had a 57-yard run and a 70-yard catch.

3. With 568 yards from scrimmage, Sanders is on pace for 1,136 this year, which would break the franchise rookie record of 1,008, set in 2008 by DeSean Jackson.

4. Sanders piled up 118 yards from scrimmage on just six touches Sunday in Buffalo. That's the third-most yards in NFL history by a rookie running back on six or fewer touches behind only Carroll Hardy of the 49ers in 1955 against the Packers (122) and Jimmy Thomas of the 49ers against the Saints in 1969 (119). Good ol' Jimmy Thomas.

5. He's also only the fourth player in NFL history with 250 yards rushing, 250 receiving and 250 on kick returns in his first eight games. The others are Abner Haynes of the Chiefs in 1960, Hall of Famer Gale Sayers of the Bears in 1965 and Troy Stradford of the Dolphins in 1987.

6. Sanders is only the sixth player in the last 20 years to record 250 yards both rushing and receiving in his first eight career games. The others are Jahvid Best, Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt and Saquon Barkley, his college teammate.

7. Sanders is the first NFL running back with six catches of 25 yards or more in the first eight games of a season since the Giants' Tiki Barber in 2004. Sanders recorded his 8th career play of 25 yards in his eighth game. Brian Westbrook did in his 36th game.

8. Sanders has eight plays from scrimmage of at least 25 yards, more than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham, Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Thielen, Michael Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuster or DeAndre Hopkins.

9. And how about this: Sanders has 568 yards from scrimmage on just 85 touches. That's the fewest touches in NFL history by a running back with at least 550 scrimmage yards eight games into his rookie year. The previous low was Alvin Kamara's 89.

10. One more: Sanders' 14.4 receiving average is highest by a rookie running back after eight games (minimum of two catches per game) since Billy Sims of the Lions was at 15.8 in 1980.





