10 mind-blowing Jalen Hurts stats after Eagles' win over Commanders

It’s been a historic few weeks for Jalen Hurts, who has the Eagles 3-0 in his second season as a full-time starting quarterback and ranks 3rd in the NFL in passing yards, 5th in passer rating and total touchdowns, 6thin interception ratio and 9th in completion percentage.

The only other QB in Eagles history to pass for 900 yards and complete 67 percent of his passes through three weeks is Donovan McNabb in 2004. Which was a pretty good year.

We have tons of sack stats, DeVonta Smith stats and total offense stats, and we’ll get to those later in the week. But for now, let’s take a look at 10 absolutely insane Jalen Hurts numbers in a special edition of Roob Stats:

1. Hurts completed five passes of at least 40 yards all last year, which ranked 22nd among NFL quarterbacks. Hurts has already matched that total in three games this year and is tied for the NFL lead with five 40-yarders. Hurts and former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa both have five, and Jameis Winston, who has four, is the only other QB with more than three. Hurts is the first Eagles QB with five 40-yard completions through Week 3 since Michael Vick had five in 2010. Hurts averaged a 40-yard completion every 86 pass attempts last year, and so far this year he’s averaging one every 20 attempts.

2. In wins over the Vikings and Commanders, Hurts threw for 673 yards and completed 72 percent of his passes. He’s only the second Eagles QB with 650 yards and 72 percent accuracy in any two-game span. At the end of the 2018 regular season, Nick Foles did it twice in a row. Foles fell just short in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl (725 yards, 71 percent).

3. In his first 22 career starts, Hurts has three games with at least 330 passing yards and no interceptions. No QB in NFL history has had more such games in his first 22 starts. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Jeff Garcia and Wade Wilson also had three. Only McNabb has more in Eagles history (11).

4. Hurts averaged 10.7 yards per pass attempt against the Vikings and 9.7 yards in Washington. He’s the first QB in Eagles history to put together consecutive games with 330 or more yards and at least 9.5 yards per attempt. Only Sonny Jurgensen and Donovan have had two in any season.

5. In the win over Washington Sunday, Hurts recorded his ninth career game with a passer rating over 100. That’s tied for the most in Eagles history by a quarterback in his first 22 starts. Foles and Jurgensen also had nine.

6. With just one interception in 98 pass attempts so far, Hurts has improved his career interception ratio to one every 48 pass attempts. Among QBs with at least 500 pass attempts, he ranks tied for 14th in NFL history for lowest interception ratio (with Foles and Sam Bradford, among others).

7. Hurts leads the NFL with both 13.9 yards per completion and 9.3 yards per attempt. Lamar Jackson is second with 13.4 yards per completion and Tagovailoa is second with 9.2 yards per attempt. Hurts’ 12.6 career yards per completion mark is best among active quarterbacks, tied with Winston.

8. In 13 of his 22 career starts, Hurts hasn’t thrown an interception. Only six quarterbacks in history have had more games without an INT in their first 22 starts: Jackson [17], David Garrard [16], Dak Prescott [15], Tyrod Taylor [15], Jeff Hostetler [15] and teammate Gardner Minshew II [14]. He’s had one or fewer INT in 19 of his 22 starts, including 14 of his last 15.

9. Hurts has passed for 719 yards before halftime in the Eagles’ first three games. That’s 139 yards more than any other quarterback. Josh Allen is second with 580. The only other quarterbacks with 700 first-half yards through three games since 1994 – which is far back as the Stathead playfinder goes - are Mahomes, who had 899 in 2019, and Tom Brady, with 767 in 2011.

10. Hurts increased his career total to 6,202 combined passing and rushing yards, which is 7th-highest in NFL history by any quarterback in his first 22 career starts. Here’s a look at the 16 QBs over 6,000 yards in their first 22 starts.