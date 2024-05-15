$10 million UCLA ‘Calimony’ payment approved by UC Board of Regents

The UCLA Bruins are joining USC, Washington, and Oregon in the Big Ten later this year. As a consequence of leaving the Pac-12 and disrupting the structural integrity of the UC system, the Bruins do have to pay up to Cal, a payment labeled ‘Calimony’ by Golden Bear fans and longtime Pac-12 watchers. Because Cal is getting a relatively modest amount of up-front revenue for joining the cash-poor ACC, the UC Board of Regents felt it important to require UCLA to make the maximum possible annual payment of $10 million. A vote by the regents on Tuesday approved that proposed $10 million amount. However, there is a twist which makes this less than a complete disaster for UCLA. It’s a bad outcome for the Bruins, but it’s not a worst-case scenario.

The original proposal was for UCLA to pay $10 million per year for six years, through 2030. The $10 million payment stands, but the board revised it to just a three-year payment window through 2027. UCLA will still be constrained from a budgetary standpoint, but not for as long a period of time as the school had feared. Call this the Calimony Compromise, if you will.

Statement from the regents … pic.twitter.com/etLTZeKTgH — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) May 15, 2024

