This $10 Microwave Gadget Cooks Bacon to Perfection in Minutes, and Over 11,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear By It

Bacon is an essential breakfast item that has several cooking methods, but which is best? You can cook bacon in the oven, a frying pan, cast iron skillet, and even the microwave. That might sound like a cringe-worthy idea, but more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a $10 gadget that makes it possible to cook perfect bacon in minutes.

Introducing the PrepSolutions Microwavable Bacon Grill that can cook up to six strips of bacon at once. It's ideal for single servings and making breakfast for the whole family since it takes less than five minutes to cook one batch of bacon. You can also use it for sausage, pizza rolls, taquitos, and more, which makes it a budget-friendly option for folks who don't want to add an air fryer or toaster oven to their kitchen arsenal. One five-star reviewer claims it's the best microwave cooker they've ever found and they were able to make one pound of bacon in less than 15 minutes. And the best part is it minimizes mess and cleanup.

To buy: PrepSolutions Microwavable Bacon Grill, $10 at amazon.com

"Whoa—thrilled is an understatement! I love bacon, but hate the mess from grease splattering. This microwave bacon cooker changed everything," says one satisfied shopper. "Once the grill and bacon grease completely cooled, I easily poured the grease into a container for future cooking. Cleaning the grill and cover was much easier than a fry pan or griddle as well as the stove and countertops. Highly recommended!"

If you've never heard of a microwavable bacon cooker or are a little skeptical, take it from thousands of reviewers who gave this PrepSolutions Bacon Grill a perfect five-star rating. For just $10 you can't go wrong, especially since it'll save you lots of time.