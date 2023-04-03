10 Michigan football players who impressed at the spring game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There were several key players who didn’t play on Saturday during the annual spring game at Michigan Stadium.

But there were a number of new faces and players that could have a key role for the Fall shine on Saturday. It was a unique experience for the newcomers playing in The Big House and playing in an actual game setting with fans present.

The Maize squad took down Jay Harbaugh and his Blue team by a final score of 22-21. Mike Hart, who coached Maize, called a two-point play with 1:44 left on the clock and then stopped the opposition to win the game,

Wolverine Wire’s Trent Knoop was in the press box on Saturday to watch the game, and he is going to share which 10 players were most impressive for Michigan.

To note, this isn’t in any particular order, just the 10 overall players.

Benjamin Hall

There is intrigue about who the No. 3 running back will be this Fall, and with neither Blake Corum nor Donovan Edwards playing, we got to see glimpses of the other backs.

True freshman Benjamin Hall didn’t start for the Blue team, but he played some in the first half and got a ton of looks in the second. He carried the ball 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown during the spring game.

Hall possesses a ton of strength with his massive size, but he also has great cutting ability and straight-line speed. With more work during the Fall, he definitely is an option for the Wolverines to use.

Kalel Mulligs

Sticking with the running backs, Kalel Mullings looked solid as well.

He started the game for Blue, and according to the Michigan stats, he carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and a score.

It appears Mullings slimmed down some from last season and has a little more speed to go with his solid frame. I never saw Mullings play on the defense at all on Saturday, so the Wolverines may be looking to keep him at running back. Both Mullings and Hall have a good chance to unseat CJ Stokes for that No. 3 spot and earn some playing time.

Alex Orji

Alex Orji is not going to surpass J.J. McCarthy, or maybe not even become the No. 2 or No. 3 guy on the depth chart — but he can have a role.

The more I see Orji, the more impressed I am. We all know he can run, and he can do that well. But he appears to have progressed as a passer too.

He went 4-for-6 on Saturday and made one great pass to freshman Fredrick Moore. It was a throw where Moore was running with good speed the pass just fell right into his hands.

I can see Jim Harbaugh coming up with some plays where Orji is a wildcat quarterback, but maybe use his passing abilities to keep the defense honest this Fall.

Peyton O'Leary

As well as Benjamin Hall played, I think Peyton O’Leary was the MVP of the game on Saturday.

He caught six passes for 126 yards and caught the game-winning two-point conversion. J.J. McCarthy looked his way a ton in the second quarter and O’Leary came down with the nice grabs.

Michigan has a ton of talent at wide receiver, but the former walk-on has a chance to get on the field this Fall if he continues to make plays as he did in a game situation.

A.J. Barner

A.J. Barner suited up for Michigan on Saturday and fans had a chance to see what they will be seeing from him in the Fall.

Jack Tuttle, his former quarterback at Indiana, started the game and they connected three different times in the first half. He caught three passes for 30 yards and a score for the Blue team.

Barner looks like he can fill that Luke Schoonmaker role where he can block, but he has extremely reliable hands as well. Michigan is in great shape with Colston Loveland and Barner as the top two targets at tight end.

Josaiah Stewart

A couple of Michigan edge defenders stood out for the defense, but Josaiah Stewart arguably looked the best.

Stewart is a transfer that came from Coastal Carolina and he should have a big role for the Wolverines this season. On Saturday, he had five tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss for the Blue team.

Stewart has good speed off the edge and didn’t have much of an issue getting off the line.

Rayshaun Benny

Rayshaun Benny was one of my sleeper picks to have a big season last year, but he was behind Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins. But I’m still going to stick with him to have a solid 2023 campaign.

Benny had six tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss on Saturday. He continues to impress with his speed and hogging up the running lanes for the defense. I don’t see how Michigan can keep him off the field this Fall.

Ernest Hausmann

No Junior Colson for Michigan on Saturday, but we got a chance to look at former Nebraska linebacker, Ernest Hausmann.

Hausmann led both teams with eight tackles and he forced a fumble which was recovered by Amorion Walker.

He was a tackling machine at Nebraska last season as a true freshman and it looks like he may do the same in Ann Arbor. He was always around the ball, and the combination of Colson and Hausmann for Michigan should equal big things for the linebacking crew.

Zeke Berry

One of the things I wanted to watch for on Saturday was the young defensive backs. Of course, Amorion Walker and Ja’Den McBurrows were the first two on my list and I thought both performed well enough.

But sophomore Zeke Berry really caught my eye. He had four tackles and a pass breakup on Saturday and also intercepted Jack Tuttle. The pass Tuttle threw up wasn’t good, he basically forced it under pressure, but Berry still got to the ball and came down with it.

It’s hard to describe but he just looks the part out there. He looks like a Michigan safety that could be really good. It’s going to be hard for him to see much game action though being behind Rod Moore, Makari Paige, and RJ Moten. But Michigan could try him at corner and see where he slots in there to try and get him on the field some.

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy got off to a rough start on Saturday. He overthrew Marlin Klein on the first drive — literally sailed the ball over his wide-open hands — and threw an interception.

But he rebounded very nicely and played extremely well the rest of the first half. He ended the game completing 7-for-10 for 84 yards and a score.

During the second quarter and was showing off his arm by making some extremely difficult throws from the hashes to Peyton O’Leary. As long as the former five-star keeps progressing threw the air, Michigan is going to be a tough out this Fall.

