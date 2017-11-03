10 memorable moments from the Astros championship season

Houston, we have a celebration.

For the first time in franchise history the Astros are World Series champions. The Astros completed a remarkable season and an even more incredible journey that saw them start literally at the bottom in 2011, by defeating the Dodgers 5-1 in World Series Game 7 in Los Angeles.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Houston Astros World Series championship gear right here!]

Let that sink in, Astros fans.

After enduring three straight 100-loss seasons at the peak of their rebuild from 2011-2013, a moment like this should have felt like an impossible dream. But the front office led by general manager Jeff Luhnow never lost confidence. The process never stopped. He knew he had the players and the resources to make this happen, and then the players went out and brought them the ultimate prize.

That speaks to the trust and belief that helped forge this team together, and allowed them to excel perhaps sooner than anyone expected. Well, except maybe Sports Illustrated.

The entire journey was filled with highs and lows. Now that all of those moments have been added together, the Houston Astros are on top of the baseball world.

If we could cover all of the moments, we would. We know how special this is to Houston. But allow us to at least present the 10 best moments from the Astros 2017 championship season.

It happened

In a classic World Series that saw the Astros and Dodgers engage in pitching duels, slugfests and record-breaking marathons, the Astros came out on top in Game 7. Behind MVP George Springer’s fifth home run in the series and a brilliant performance from their much-maligned bullpen, Houston clinched it in Los Angeles.

Of course, the game never felt as comfortable as the score might indicate. Not after Game 2 or Game 5. And certainly not with the Dodgers threatening by loading the bases twice in the early innings. Houston stood tall, holding the Dodgers to a dismal 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.