10 memorable games from former Chargers, Saints QB Drew Brees’ career

Drew Brees is finally hanging them up.

The former San Diego Chargers 2001 second-round pick and New Orleans Saints legend announced his retirement on Sunday. The Super Bowl XLIV MVP will leave the game with the most passing yards in NFL history with 7,142.

Here are 10 memorable games from Brees’ career with the Chargers and Saints.

10. Sept. 8, 2002 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Brees had his first career start with the San Diego Chargers, which also came under new coach Marty Schottenheimer. Brees was magnificent going 15-of-19 for 160 yards, two touchdowns, and posted a 136.8 passer rating, his highest of the season. San Diego easily crushed the Bengals 34-6.

9. Oct. 31, 2004 vs. Oakland Raiders

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Brees had monumental performances while with the Saints, but one of his greatest efforts with the Chargers was against Oakland when he completed 22 passes on 25 attempts for 281 yards, five touchdowns, and a 153.1 passer rating. The Raiders were able to sack Brees just once.

8. Sept. 25, 2006 vs. Atlanta Falcons

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 John David Mercer

The Saints hadn't played in the Superdome since 2004; it was quite the odyssey to get back to the Big Easy. It was also Brees' first career game at home with New Orleans. Although Brees didn't light it up in the 23-3 win, his 20-of-28 passing for 191 yards led the Saints to a 3-0 start.

7. Nov. 1, 2015 vs. New York Giants

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Brees threw a career-high seven touchdowns and led the Saints on a game-winning drive as New Orleans prevailed in a high-scoring showdown with the Giants 52-49 at the Superdome.

6. Nov. 30, 2009 vs. New England Patriots

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Brees was absolutely perfect — 158.3 passer rating — as he led the Saints to a 38-17 win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The eventual Super Bowl champion went 18-of-23 for 371 yards and five touchdowns.

Story continues

5. 2006 NFC divisional

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports © 2006 John David Mercer

New Orleans earned its first ever playoff bye and made good use of it, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 in the Superdome. Brees went 20-of-32 for 243 yards and a touchdown as the Saints reached their first conference title game.

4. Sept. 23, 2018 at Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brees passed Brett Favre for the most career pass completions in league history with 6,301. The Saints won the game, too, 43-37 over the Falcons.

3. 2009 NFC Championship Game

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Brees' completion percentage wasn't stellar as he went 17-of-31 for 197 yards. However, he threw three touchdowns, took just one sack, and didn't lose a fumble. The former 2006 All-Pro played stellar enough to get the Saints into the Super Bowl for the first time in team history.

2. Dec. 16, 2019 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Against one of Peyton Manning's old teams, Brees broke The Sheriff's record as he threw his 540th touchdown pass to tight end Josh Hill. Brees went 29-of-30 for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-7 drubbing of the Colts. Brees has since fallen behind as Tom Brady has moved to No. 1 all-time with 581. Brees finishes his career with 571, still a lofty and respectable mark.

1. Super Bowl XLIV

(Getty Images)

There is nothing like winning a world championship and completing the process of turning one of the NFL's laughingstocks into a legitimate contender. Brees went 32-of-39 for 288 yards and two touchdowns, taking home the game's MVP.

1

1