10 major takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ record-breaking 49-13 win in the desert

For experienced fans of the Oregon Ducks, a late November trip to the desert to play either of the Arizona schools is always an idea that is met with some timidness. That’s a place where good seasons have gone to die over the years.

That wasn’t the case this year under Dan Lanning. On Saturday afternoon, the Ducks got their first-ever November win at Arizona State, blowing out the Sun Devils to the tune of a 49-13 win that was more than over by halftime.

Bo Nix tied the school record for most passing touchdowns in a single game with six, all of which came in the first half of a game that was 42-0 at the break. The Ducks’ defense pitched a shutout until the starters were far away from the field, and in general, the Ducks got a great opportunity to rest and prepare for what is undoubtedly going to be a highly intense game next week against the Oregon State Beavers in the Civil War.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways I had from the afternoon:

A Record Day

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There were a lot of records that fell on Saturday. We entered the weekend knowing that there would likely be a couple of numbers re-written in the Oregon history books during this game, but I don’t know that anyone expected this. Let’s look at it individually:

Bo Nix

Tied Oregon record for most passing touchdowns in a single game with 6.

Broke the record for most single-season yards in Oregon history (1,221)

Broke the record for most single-season touchdowns (13)

Tied the record for most career receiving touchdowns (24)

Camden Lewis

Broke the record for most career points in Oregon history (376)

Things could have looked even better had the refs not made an awful call on what would have been Nix’s 7th touchdown of the day, flagging Terrance Ferguson for an offensive pass interference early in the third quarter.

This would have been a school record 7th passing TD for Nix today. But somehow it’s an offensive pass interference. We should count it anyways. pic.twitter.com/nlDmYU1CgS — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2023

More records will fall going forward this season, but it was a pretty banner day down in the desert.

Bo Nix Does It Again

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Can you imagine what this stat line would have looked like if Bo Nix had played even three full quarters, let alone the entire game?

As it was, Nix was in the game for the first half, plus one drive in the third quarter. He finished the day completing 24-for-29 passing for 404 yards and six touchdowns. All six of those touchdowns game in the first half. As I mentioned just earlier, Nix also had his seventh TD, which would have broken an Oregon record, but it was waved off because of an awful flag from the refs.

It’s unclear what the Heisman race will look like on Sunday morning — both Michael Penix and and Jayden Daniels are playing as I write this — but it’s clear that Nix did just about as much as he possibly could have while on the field to strengthen his case.

Forget Curses

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of Oregon fans were incredibly nervous about this game going into Saturday afternoon, and justifiably so. Bad things tended to happen when the Ducks went down to the desert in November. You could look at the 2019 season where the No. 6 ranked Ducks lost to ASU and let their CFP hopes fall by the wayside, or look all the way back to 2007 to see Dennis Dixon and his Heisman season go down the drain with a trip to Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats.

There has been some bad juju around Arizona for the Ducks, but it’s pretty clear that under Dan Lanning, that same juju doesn’t exist.

I’m not talking about just Arizona, but in general. So far during his time in Eugene, Lanning is undefeated against unranked teams, and he’s done well against teams that have plagued the Ducks over the years, like Stanford, Washington State, Arizona, and Arizona State.

Scar tissue is hard to get rid of, and memories are long, but Duck fans should feel pretty good about how the Ducks fare in these trap game spots.

Patrick Herbert's Breakout

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Have a day, Patrick Herbert!

The first two touchdowns of the game came from the Oregon legacy player. Herbert’s first touchdown was on a pass from Nix that went for 23 yards over the middle, and the second was a perfectly-executed 49-yard screen pass that will be used as teaching tape for numerous teams in the future.

After the game, Lanning was fired up about Herbert’s performance.

“Pat’s a great player, man. You love moments like this when unselfish players like Pat, he’s a great example of a guy who just puts in the work every single day and, you know, probably doesn’t get highlighted as much as he deserves. But we talked about everybody’s alive in this offense. Anybody can be the guy that gets targeted and I think that was a great opportunity for Pat to go out there and prove exactly what his ability is. You know, he catches the ball with strength. He took a couple of hits on a couple of catches, but for him to go out there and be our first few scores is really impressive.”

While Terrance Ferguson has been the main TE target this season, Herbert has shown several times that he can be a real threat in this offense, and that was never truer than it was on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s Return

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

It has been a relatively quiet season for Gary Bryant Jr. compared to what we were expecting from him after coming over from the USC Trojans this offseason. He had a really solid day on Saturday, hauling in 3 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

His score was particularly impressive, fit with a spin move and several broken tackles.

While Franklin and Tez Johnson are undoubtedly the top two options in the passing game, Bryant showed out on Saturday and proved how dynamic he can be.

A Grand for Bucky

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bucky Irving crossed the 1,000 mark for rushing yards in the 2023 season, accomplishing that feat for the second straight year as a Duck. With all of the other records that fell on Saturday, it’s a number that will likely get swept under the rug a bit in Eugene, but what we’ve seen from Irving over the past 11 games in Eugene has been everything that Oregon fans have hoped for, it and deserves to be celebrated.

Ty Thompson Gets Some Run

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With Bo Nix being taken out of the game midway through the third quarter, this gave us a good runway to see what Ty Thompson had to offer. Though he was mostly in a run-it-out situation without the full playbook at his disposal, we did get to see some flashes from the former 5-star QB.

When we’re debating who the QB1 is for Oregon in 2024, just keep this throw from Ty Thompson in your memory banks. pic.twitter.com/yXztswHbN7 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 18, 2023

Of course, Thompson also had an interception later in the game after his arm was hit on an attempt. Nonetheless, Thompson ended the game with 4 completions on 6 attempts for 59 yards and 1 TD.

“I thought he handled everything really well,” Lanning said. “You know, his arm got hit on the interception there at the end, but he’s played really clean football for us every time he’s gotten the opportunity. He slipped once on the run, but was able to accomplish what we want to be able to accomplish out there.”

The conversation for QB1 in 2024 will certainly be interesting, but Thompson continues to put some good film on tape and build his case going forward.

Cole Martin Steps Up

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

The Ducks played it safe in the secondary on Saturday, getting a lot of rest for some of their starters like Evan Williams, Khyree Jackson, and Jahlil Florence. Several young players were asked to step up, and Cole Martin was among the most impressive players to do so.

The true freshman finished the day with a team-high five tackles and one interception. He was flying around in the secondary and routinely coming up into the box to make plays.

“I was really proud of Cole to go out there and perform, you know, the way he did,” Lanning said. “He’s a dynamic player. He’s a guy that is productive when he’s on the field. He shows up he’s going to always be around the ball. I think that’s something that’s hard to coach.”

Going forward, we should expect Oregon’s full complement of defenders to be available, but Martin has shown as a true freshman that his ceiling is going to be high.

Chaos Brewing

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At the time of my writing this, no upsets have currently taken place. However, a certain injury in the Florida State game will potentially have ripple effects throughout the nation.

Seminoles QB Jordan Travis went down with a gruesome leg injury in the first half of their game against Northern Alabama that will likely end his season. At the moment, Florida State is undefeated and on a straight track to the College Football Playoff, but without Travis at the helm, there is no telling if they can keep it up throughout the final two weeks of the year and win the ACC Championship. Should Florida State lose, it opens up a spot in the CFP, which could be major news for the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire