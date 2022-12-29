10 major takeaways from Oregon’s 28-27 comeback victory over North Carolina

There’s been a growing sentiment over the past several years that mid-level bowl games don’t hold the same meaning that they used to; that games outside of the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six Bowl lack some of the luster. A lot of this has to do with players increasingly opting out of the games in lieu of the NFL Draft, or entering the transfer portal once the regular season is over, leaving a handful of depleted rosters to play on a big stage.

After watching the Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night, though, it feels like the anti-bowl sentiment needs to take a rest for the time being. The Ducks entered the game with a depleted roster, a major offensive coach missing, and found a way to come back from 10 points down in the 4th quarter and beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 28-27 in the end.

They showed heart, grit, and toughness. The Ducks showed that this wasn’t a meaningless game.

It won’t go down as one of the best bowl wins in Oregon history, but it acts as a major mile-marker in Dan Lanning’s career in Eugene. He completed his first season with the Ducks on top, notching a 10-win year and going 1-0 in the postseason.

There are a lot of takeaways that we have from this game, from personnel, to scheme, to future outlook. Let’s get into it. Here are our biggest takeaways from Oregon’s 28-27 Holiday Bowl win:

Bucky Irving is Elite

When you talk about the best running backs to ever play for the Oregon Ducks, a long list of names will come up. He may not be there just yet, but I have a feeling that Bucky Irving may enter that conversation before all is said and done.

Irving had one of his best career games on Wednesday vs. North Carolina, rushing 13 times for 149 yards and 2 TD, averaging 11.5 yards per rush with a long of 66.

Not bad, right?

It’s been made clear over the past few months that the Ducks have something special in Irving, with his ability to absorb contact and remain agile out of the backfield. He is a hard runner who almost never goes down on first contact, and he turns in highlight plays week after week. Check out this 66-yard TD run he had in the Holiday Bowl:

With Irving, Noah Whittington, and Jordan James currently on the roster, plus Dante Dowdell coming next year, the Ducks are absolutely loaded in the backfield. With all of that competition for the rock, it may be hard to see Irving putting of the stats that would have him in the all-time great conversation at Oregon, but anyone who has seen him play can tell that he is downright special. He also has two years of eligibility remaining, so never say never.

Bo Nix's Health was an Issue

Coming into this game, one of my biggest questions was about the health of QB Bo Nix and how much his injured ankle might slow him down, if at all. At the end of the regular season, he was extremely hobbled, which hindered his ability as a dual-threat passer and impacted Oregon’s offense greatly.

That looked to still be the case in the Holiday Bowl. While Nix was still able to move around a bit against North Carolina, he just didn’t look exactly right. Often times he would go to the ground rather than taking on contact, and he was not a huge threat as a rusher, running for only 6 yards on 5 attempts. Even some of his passes were off, as his accuracy suffered potentially due to an unstable plant leg. Nix finished going 23-for-30 for 205 yards and 2 TD, but a good potion of that came on the final drive of the game.

It looks like Nix got out of the game without causing any more damage to the ankle/foot which is always positive, but Oregon fans will certainly be looking forward to a 100% healthy Nix once again in 2023.

Stretching the Field Works

Before we’re off the Bo Nix topic of conversation, we should touch on the playcalling and the unwillingness to stretch the field through the passing game. One of the things that made Oregon’s offense tick in 2022 was the reintroduction of the deep passing game, with Nix often airing it out to guys like Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, and Dont’e Thornton. That wasn’t there in the first three-quarters of the Holiday Bowl, seemingly leaving Eugene with former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

The Ducks had just three chunk plays in the passing game on the night, two of which came in the fourth quarter: a 30-yarder to Chase Cota and a 28-yarder to Terrance Ferguson. The attempts brought on good results, though, with a pair of defensive pass-interference penalties going against North Carolina on deep shots to Troy Franklin.

The Ducks were obviously dealing with an offensive coordinator shake-up, and the play-calling in 2023 won’t look the same as it did tonight. I just hope that Will Stein was watching closely. It’s obvious how impactful stretching the field can be for the Ducks when you have a running game as good as they do.

Defensive Flaws Remain

While the final result was a thrilling victory, much of this game was met with frustration from the fans as the Ducks’ defense continued to struggle, particularly on late downs. All season long, Oregon was among the worst teams in the nation when it came to 3rd and 4th-down defense, continually failing to get off the field and instead allowing opponents to keep drives alive.

That was no different against North Carolina, who was 6-for-15 on 3rd down, but 4-for-4 on fourth down. Several times the Ducks were able to get Drake Maye into a disadvantageous position on 3rd down, but they could rarely finish the job and force a punt; the Tar Heels had just three punts on the night. Meanwhile, North Carolina converted third downs of 16 and 14 yards.

There are a lot of things that need to get fixed this offseason for the defense, but late-down efficiency is arguably among the most important.

Improved Pass Rush

Despite struggling to do so for most of the season, the Ducks did a really good job of establishing a pass rush against North Carolina. They ended up with 2 sacks and 4 QB hits, keeping Maye relatively uncomfortable in the pocket and often forcing him outside to try and make a play. While Maye, the talented dual-threat QB that he is, was able to succeed with his legs, it was still encouraging to see Oreogn’s defensive line get a good push in the trenches and get the QB to the ground a couple of times.

Field Condition is Inexcusable

One of the biggest worries about bowl games anymore is the injury risk that they pose for players. That’s why you often see guys choose to opt-out of the games in attempts to keep their health and get ready for the NFL draft rather than risk injury in a postseason game.

Let’s try not to make things more dangerous for the guys who chose to play in the game, shall we?

The Holiday Bowl was held in Petco Park, a baseball stadium in San Diego. Videos before the game showed that the field turf might have been a little worse for the wear.

As you would imagine, once players started running and cutting on the grass, it got a lot worse.

This is the turf in the 2nd quarter of a bowl game between two 9-win teams… what the hell @HolidayBowl pic.twitter.com/sIf6D4igCJ — Caroline McCain Hendrickson (@ccmccain) December 29, 2022

After 3Q: more sand pic.twitter.com/JZSDe9mJzH — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 29, 2022

The grounds crew ended up pouring sand in the divots throughout the game, trying to make it playable, but it was clear that the conditions were unsafe throughout the night. Fortunately, there didn’t appear to be any major injuries, but that doesn’t change the fact that this was an unreasonably risky situation for players who chose to play in this game and should not be allowed to happen again.

Keith Brown and Mase Funa Stepped Up

Leading up to this game we spent a lot of time wondering if any young players would step up into the spotlight and take advantage of some of the playing time in front of them. The two who stood out the most weren’t young players at all, but guys who served valuable roles throughout the season while remaining out of the spotlight.

Mase Funa and Keith Brown were invaluable in this game. Funa finished with a tie for the team-high in tackles (7), 1 sack and a pair of tackles for loss, earning the Defensive MVP award when all was said and done. Brown was also a maniac in this one, with 7 tackles and one QB hit.

Love to see how dirty Keith Brown's jersey is. He has been all over the field tonight, playing one of the best games of his career. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 29, 2022

Funa announced after the game that he will be returning for the 2023 season, and we know that Brown will be back as well. They made the case on Wednesday night to be among the best defensive players for the Ducks’ defense next year.

Jordan James Shines Bright

It turns out that true-freshman RB Jordan James is more than just a goal-line back, huh? While James had been serving mainly as Oregon’s short-yardage bruiser this year, totaling 4 TD on the year, he was given an opportunity to get out and run in the Holiday Bowl, and he looked good doing it.

James only had three carries, but he took those and rushed for 27 yards with runs of 16 and 13 yards, respectively. Bucky Irving obviously shouldered much of the workload, but James gave a nice glimpse of what he can do in a bigger role going forward.

Empty Red Zone Trips

It’s been an underlying problem throughout most of the year in Eugene, and it showed up a bit on Wednesday night once again; the Ducks tend to struggle when they get into the red zone.

There were three times against North Carolina where Oregon got inside the Tar Heels’ 30-yard-line and was unable to put points on the board; once they missed a field goal from the UNC 29, once they threw an INT on the UNC 16, and another time they turned it over on downs from the UNC 26.

Despite those three empty trips to the red zone, the Ducks were, fortunately, able to win the game in the end thanks to a thrilling comeback in the final minutes of the game. We are going to talk more about things that need to improve for Oregon next season in the coming days, but the red-zone offense is certainly on that list.

The Brandon Dorlus Question

To be honest, I didn’t expect Brandon Dorlus to play in this game. He has yet to make an official announcement about whether or not he will return to Eugene for the 2023 season, but I figured he would go the way of Noah Sewell and Christian Gonzalez, opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the draft.

Instead, Dorlus suited up for this one and had a really nice game, with 5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, and 1 pass breakup.

None of this means that he will for sure come back to Oregon for next season, but I’m more willing to believe that he will after seeing him play in this game than I was a week ago. We should find out in the coming days.

