10 major takeaways from the full Pac-12 schedule release

At long last, the entire Pac-12 schedule was released on Wednesday morning during an hour-long unveiling show on the Pac-12 Network.

While we have known for a while which teams everyone in the conference would be playing, the schedule release ultimately gave us the order in which the games would be played, and on what dates. We also got a look at when the Pac-12 Championship Game will be held in Las Vegas, and now have the complete slate of bye weeks as well.

To start, we looked at just the Ducks’ schedule, but there are some interesting things to note for most teams in the Pac-12 when it comes to the 2023 games.

Here are my biggest takeaways from the entire Pac-12 schedule release on Wednesday.

Civil War could make Thanksgiving uncomfortable

It’s become sort of a neat tradition that the game between Oregon and Oregon State takes place over the holiday weekend at the end of Thanksgiving, usually on that Saturday. This allows families throughout Oregon, many of whom are split into Ducks and Beavers camps, to get together and share some playful barbs over a plate of turkey.

That might be a bit awkward this year, especially for Oregon fans. After the Ducks’ brutal loss to the Beavers last year, you can expect Oregon State fans to be louder than usual this season. Also, with the game being played on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, rather than on Saturday, it may lead to more split families watching together, rather than going their separate ways.

That could be uncomfortable, no matter who ends up on top.

Pac-12 Championship date up in the air

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At the moment, but Pac-12 Championship Game is up in the air, and it may be played on Friday, December 1, or Saturday, December 2. Depending on which teams end up making it, the amount of rest that everyone will get should be interesting to look at. USC has a bye the week before the title game, giving them ample amount of time to rest should they get in. The Ducks and Beavers, as I mentioned, play on Friday the week before, which would afford them an extra day of rest as well.

It’s not a major change, but something to keep an eye on, especially if you’re booking your flights and hotels to Vegas already.

November 11th is an all-timer

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 conference is getting more hype than usual this offseason, as it should be, and November 11 should be the most anticipated single day of the regular season. On this day, USC will travel to Eugene to face the Ducks, while Utah will travel to Seattle to face Washington.

These four teams are expected to be at the top of the conference this year, and that single day of games could go a long way in determining who makes it to the Pac-12 Championship.

Oregon and Washington get to rest for clash

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Conveniently, both the Ducks and Huskies are going to get a bye on October 7, the week before their clash in Husky Stadium on October 14. This allows everyone an extra week to get rested and prepare for what is shaping up to be among the best games of the year for both teams.

Oregon's back end schedule is loaded

While the front-half of Oregon’s 2023 schedule is relatively light, with the biggest games against Texas Tech and Colorado, the back half is completely loaded with some great teams. In the final seven weeks of the season, the Ducks will travel to Utah and Washington, while hosting USC and Oregon State. Fortunately, those four games are all separated by weeks against beatable teams, like Washington State, California, and Arizona State. Still, the stretch run for the Ducks will be brutal, and it starts in October.

Washington's November is brutal

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The last month of the regular season is going to make or break Washington. They start with USC on November 4, followed by Utah on November 11, and Oregon State on November 18. All of that comes before what is expected to be an entertaining Apple Cup against Washington State at the end of the month.

Deion Sanders will be tested early

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes are going to be tested early in the season with a non-conference game against TCU, and things won’t get any easier once conference play starts, with games against both Oregon and USC. It’s clear that the Pac-12 wanted as many eyes on those games before the shine was worn off of the Buffs in 2023.

Oregon State vs. Washington State is a great Pac-12 appetizer

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The opening weekend of conference play will feature a game between Oregon State and Washington State. That’s not a matchup that would have drawn a lot of attention a couple of years ago, but it has a chance to be thrilling, with the winner of DJ Uiagalelei vs. Cameron Ward potentially staking a claim as chaos agents in the conference early on.

Kenny Dillingham gets a helping hand

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The Arizona State Sun Devils program is in a tough spot, looking to rebuild quickly under Kenny Dillingham and re-spark the football buzz in the desert. They will get an early opportunity to do so, with five of their first six games of the season coming in Tempe.

USC gets a timely bye

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It may not end up meaning anything if the Trojans are unable to make it back to the Pac-12 Championship Game, but if USC does get a date set in Las Vegas for the first weekend in December, I’m sure there will be some griping about the schedule. USC gets a bye in Week 13, allowing them ample time to rest and prepare ahead of the conference championship game. That could end up being a massive advantage down the road.

Ducks get Stanford before bye week

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

With a bye in Week 6 ahead of their game against Washington, I was interested to see who the Ducks would play in Week 5 as they get ready for the second half of the schedule. Stanford is a relatively nice game to get in this situation. This will be an important time for Oregon to not overlook the opponent, and having a bye afterward, ahead of the big game, seems very fortunate.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire