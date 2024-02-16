10 local wrestlers advance to quarterfinals at wrestling state championships

Feb. 16—GREENSBORO — As the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championships got underway Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum, 10 of the 12 wrestlers from Robeson County competing in the event won their first-round matches, keeping alive their hopes of an individual state championship.

Wrestlers who won Thursday advance to the quarterfinals, which will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Consolation rounds for those who lost on Thursday, who can still battle their way to as high as third place by the end of the tournament, will also begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Second-round consolation matches are slated to begin at 2 p.m. and semifinals, for those who win in the quarterfinal round, will begin at 6 p.m.

Boys

All six local boys wrestlers competing in the event won their first-round match, including five Lumberton wrestlers and Purnell Swett's Devon Connor.

Lumberton's Travelian Hall (106 pounds) won by forfeit over Page's Victor Benitez and will face Cardinal Gibbons' Spencer Sterling in the quarterfinals.

The other four Lumberton wrestlers earned pins in the first round of their respective matches. Matthew Foil (157) pinned Palisades' Corey Pettigrew and wrestles next against Cardinal Gibbons' Braylon Peebles.

James Ellison (175) pinned Mallard Creek's Ayden Small. Athens Drive's Walid Aitboulahri is Ellison's quarterfinal opponent on Friday.

Jackson Buck (190) won his 50th match of the season and stayed undefeated with a 44-second pin of Olympic's Devin Evans. The 2023 state runner-up will face Hoggard's Pierce White on Friday morning.

Jalen Terry (285) pinned Porter Ridge's Andy Morales in just over one minute. Leesville Road's Xavier Lewis will face Terry-Winston in the quarterfinals.

The Rams' Connor (126) beat Northwest Guilford's Carter Furman by 13-3 major decision. He will also face a Cardinal Gibbons wrestelr, Alexander Rodriguez, on Friday.

Girls

Four of the six local girls wrestlers won Thursday evening to advance, while the other two will continue competing in the consolation rounds.

Lumberton's Teresa Canady (114) pinned Croatan's Abigal Phillips in 52 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will wrestle against Mallard Creek's Brooke Jackson.

The Pirates' Kylie Brigman (120) beat Heide Trask's Trinitee Odom with a pin in the second round of the match. She'll face Mount Pleasant's Bailey Nimer on Friday morning.

Wyntergale Oxendine (235) stayed undefeated on the season, winning her 35th match with a 33-second pin of East Wilkes' Abbi Stout. Her quarterfinal opponent is Ashley's Alijah Christiansen.

For Purnell Swett, Iyanna Crawford (132) won with a 17-4 major decision over Bandys' Paulina Barrera-Vences. She will wrestle against R.J. Reynolds' Sally Alcantara on Friday.

Lumberton's Janya Rolland (185) was pinned by Havelock's Kyndal Harris in the second round of her first-round match. She'll meet Bessemer City's Liliana Hoyle in the consolation first round.

The Rams' Savanah Oxendine (165) was pinned in the second round of the match by Olympic's Jayden Holmes. Piedmont's Aniyah Black awaits in the consolation bracket.