10 Lions to watch closely in the preseason opener vs. the Giants

The Detroit Lions host the New York Giants in the 2023 preseason opener for both teams. After two days of joint practices in Allen Park, the teams take their action to Ford Field for the kickoff of exhibition season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell refused to indicate if the regular, established starters would play. Even if they do, it’s almost certainly on a very limited basis; the preseason isn’t about the starters.

It’s about the reserves and the position battles and the rookies getting their first taste of NFL action. Here are 10 Lions who wear at least one of those hats who will be important players to focus upon against the Giants.

EDGE James Houston

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston was a revelation at the end of his rookie season, finishing second (to teammate Aidan Hutchinson) in sacks for first-year players in 2022. The Lions have been asking Houston to try and do more than just be a pass-rush specialist this summer, with mixed results.

If Houston can show he can be an asset in run defense or less hit-and-miss with his initial pass rush move, he could earn a lot more regular season reps. He’ll get chances to do that against New York.

WR Dylan Drummond

Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond makes a catch during minicamp at in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The undrafted rookie from Eastern Michigan has been sensational throughout camp, catching everything thrown near him. Drummond is hoping to parlay the strong training camp into a roster spot. Doing what he’s done in practices in a competitive game setting will help Drummond’s case.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike practices during training camp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Onwuzurike is a long way removed from being a second-round pick in 2021. After missing the entire 2022 season (and training camp) with surgery to help try and remedy a long-running back problem, it’s impressive Onwuzurike has made it to the preseason.

The lack of reps have shown throughout camp in team drills; Onwuzurike gets pushed around far too easily in the run game for a man of his size. But he’s shown some ability in 1-on-1 drills, and the work ethic is evident. It would be great to see some of that effort get rewarded, and for Onwuzurike to prove he just might be worth keeping around.

RB Craig Reynolds

CB Chase Lucas

WR Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams walks off the field after practice during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Coach Campbell promised that Williams would “he’ll get a nice dose” of action. Good. The second-year wideout sorely needs game reps after missing half of his rookie campaign with a knee injury. “Jamo” has done some great things in practices this summer but has also shown he needs a lot more work in several facets. He’ll get that work against New York, hopefully with a positive or impactful play to help spring him forward.

OL Germain Ifedi

Ifedi was brought in as an experienced, veteran reserve lineman earlier this offseason. The Lions have tried him at every OL spot but center during training camp, primarily with the third-team offense. This week’s arrival of Bobby Hart, who offers the same experience, should be seen as a direct threat for Ifedi, who has not been impressive at any position but especially not tackle.

QB Adrian Martinez

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) practices during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

An undrafted rookie from Kansas State (and Nebraska), Martinez figures to play most of the second half. His collegiate reputation as a gamer probably needs to show itself against the Giants if Martinez wants to make it to the second preseason game, let alone the Lions practice squad after roster cutdowns. Right now, that’s an iffy prospect.

OL Kayode Awosika

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika runs a drill during the joint practice with New York Giants at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Awosika is fighting for one of the reserve offensive line spots, all of which are up in the air beyond the lower of the Halapoulivaati Vaitai/Graham Glasgow battle at right guard.

Awosika stepped up his run blocking during the joint practices with the Giants and has quietly had a solid camp. A good showing Friday night could help solidify his grasp on a roster spot, but a poor one makes his status quite tenuous. Play-to-play consistency is the key for Awosika.

DT Benito Jones

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire