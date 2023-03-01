10 linebackers to watch for Colts at NFL combine

It’s NFL combine week, which gets kicked off on Thursday with the defensive linemen and linebackers.

Linebacker has been a position of strength for the Indianapolis Colts over the past few seasons and the depth was on display when the leader of the defense, Shaquille Leonard, basically missed the entire 2022 season.

It is a different case heading into the offseason because it is expected that Bobby Okereke will be heading to a new team in free agency and it is also possible that E.J. Speed will no longer be a Colt if he chooses to move on as a free agent.

With money invested into Leonard and Zaire Franklin, Ballard will likely turn to the 2023 NFL draft to add depth to the group.

The linebackers are currently scheduled to conduct their measurements and on-field workouts Thursday afternoon.

Here are some names to pay attention to when the linebacker prospects perform this week:

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

While I personally don’t believe the Colts will select a linebacker with the No. 35 overall pick because it will likely be dealt in a trade-up to the No. 1 pick, as of now, they have that spot in the draft and could be in a position to take one of the top linebackers in this class.

One of those players is Drew Sanders. He was a five-star athlete recruit coming out of high school who originally started his college career with Alabama but ended up transferring to Arkansas in his final season.

He was listed at 6’5″ and 233 pounds and was a highly productive player for the Razorbacks. He finished in his only season as a starter with 103 tackles (40 solo), 13.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Sanders can offer a team the versatility of lining up as an off-ball linebacker and can also come off the edge.

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Another linebacker that could be available if Indianapolis keeps a hold of the No. 35 selection is Trenton Simpson. This past summer he was the 29th-ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List so he could end up putting on a show to improve his draft stock this weekend. He was listed as 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds in his final year at Clemson.

Simpson finished his junior season with 72 tackles (41 solo), four TFLs, two and a half sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Now we are getting into some realistic names that could be available in the third round or beyond on this list starting with Noah Sewell. If you recognize that last name that is because he is the younger brother of Penei Sewell. Noah is another player that was inside the top 50 of Feldman’s Freak List. If that translates into his testing then he can up his draft stock when you consider he was listed at 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds in his final year of college.

Sewell finished his last season with 56 tackles (24 solo), five and a half TFLs, one and a half sacks, one interception, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

To’oTo’o brings the most experience in this linebacker class after starting in 50 games throughout his college career. He began at the University of Tennessee where he was a starter in his freshman season. To’oTo’o was listed as 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds in his senior year at Alabama. He finished with 94 tackles (45 solo), eight TFLs, and two and a half sacks in the 2022 season.

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Campbell was the Butkus Award winner this past college football season, an award given to the top linebacker. He was listed at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds in his senior season. He was a highly productive player for the Hawkeyes in his two years as the starter. Campbell combined for 265 tackles (116 solo), nine TFLs, two sacks, four interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his junior and senior seasons.

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Henley is an interesting linebacker prospect in this class because of his background. He started his college career at the University of Nevada as a wide receiver. He would later move to a defensive back position before playing his first season as a linebacker in 2020. Henley is an older prospect because he was a sixth-year senior in 2022.

He transferred to Washington State for his final year of college ball. He came in at 6-foot-0 and 230 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Henley finished with 106 tackles (54 solo), 12 TFLs, four sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recovers in his lone season with the Cougars.

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Overshown originally joined the University of Texas as a safety prior to shifting to the linebacker position in 2020 and spent the last three years as a starter for the Longhorns. Overshown finished his senior season with 96 tackles (49 solo), 10 TFLs, four sacks, and five pass deflections. At the Senior Bowl, he measured 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Pace Jr. started his career at Miami (OH) University before transferring to the University of Cincinnati for his senior season so he could play with his brother. He made a significant impact by becoming the first player in their school’s history to be named a unanimous All-American. He was also named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

In his lone season as a Bearcat, he finished with 136 tackles (55 solo), 20.5 TFLs, nine sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. His height might be a concern for the NFL. At the Senior Bowl, he was 5-foot-10 and 231 pounds.

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Pappoe was a five-star recruit and started all four seasons at Auburn. He’s another linebacker that can make a huge boost to his draft stock due to his athletic profile. He was the highest-rated linebacker on Feldman’s Freak List, coming in at the eighth overall spot. Pappoe was listed as 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds in his final season.

As a senior, he finished with 91 tackles (51 solo), three TFLs, two sacks, one interception, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Jalen Graham, Purdue

One thing that brings a concern about potentially losing E.J. Speed outside of him giving depth to the Colts’ linebacker room is his impact on special teams. With linebacker not being a pressing need, Chris Ballard may have to find fourth-down impact players late in the draft that also gives some depth to this group.

One could be a local product from Purdue in Jalen Graham. He started his career as a safety before transitioning to a linebacker in 2021. He was listed as 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds his senior year. Graham finished with 52 tackles (37 solo), five TFLs, one sack, one interception, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

He offers special teams experience and if the athletic prospect can perform well in front of the scouts then he can increase his value on Day 3 of the draft.

