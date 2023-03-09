10 linebackers the Raiders could look to add in free agency

Free agency is set to begin on Monday, March 13 at 12:00 PM ET. That is the first time teams can talk to free agents about potential deals. Linebacker is a position the Raiders could look to improve this offseason and the free-agent market is loaded with potential options.

Here are the ten best linebackers set to hit free agency later next week:

1. Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

Oct 4, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) is tackled by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 21, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts as he makes a tackle against the Houston Texans during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

3. Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4. David Long, Tennessee Titans

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after a short gain during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

5. TJ. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa.

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

6. Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a tackles against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

7. Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) in the second quarter during a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

8. Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

9. Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles

November 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold (45) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

10. Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

