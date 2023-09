The 10 largest pizza chains in the United States

Time to grab a slice of pep

(USA TODAY)

Many have their favorite local pizza spot down the block. But there’s no doubting that we’ve all taken part in the big chain pizza joints for our pepperoni desires. There’s no shame in that, some of them do pizza very well.

Of such establishments, who does it the best? Check out the list of the top selling pizza chains in the United States, according to Zippia:

10. Cici's Pizza

Cicis Pizza in Florence, Ky. (USAT photo)

Gross annual sales: $80 million

9. Sbarro

A Sbarro is opening in the Birchwood Mall. (USAT photo)

Gross annual sales: $185 million (domestic, excl. Canada)

8. California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (USAT photo)

Gross annual sales: $802.6 million

7. Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s

Gross annual sales: $827 million

6. Chuck E. Cheese’s

Chuck E. Cheese on Ridge Road in Greece. (USAT photo)

Gross annual sales: $912.9 million

5. Papa John’s Pizza

Papa John’s

Gross annual sales: $2.1 billion

4. Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s

Gross annual sales: $3 billion

3. Little Caesars

Gross annual sales: $4 billion

2. Pizza Hut

The Pizza Hut on East Main Street (USAT photo)

Gross annual sales: $13 billion

1. Domino’s Pizza

Dominos in Marshfield (USAT photo)

Gross annual sales: $17.8 billion

Story originally appeared on List Wire