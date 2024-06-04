10 keys for the Boston Celtics to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals

What do the Boston Celtics need to do to defeat the Dallas Maveicks in the 2024 NBA Finals and hang Banner 18? We are of course not talking about something as simple in terms of analysis as scoring more points, or not letting the Mavs put points on the board.

There are a lot of small things that go into winning a title, and Boston tends to do a lot of them, as does Dallas. But when we dial down on what those things, which of the two finals ball clubs will be the better at doing those little things? More importantly, what ARE those little things?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a look at the 10 things they think are key to winning the series. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire