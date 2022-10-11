10 key Utah players to watch when Utes face USC

As the USC Trojans prepare for their battle against Utah on October 15, everyone can agree on the following statement: This is easily the biggest challenge of Lincoln Riley’s first season as USC head coach.

The Trojans face the Utes in a massive battle, although it would’ve been even bigger if Utah hadn’t lost to the UCLA Bruins last weekend.

The reigning Pac-12 champions go up against one of the favorites to win the Pac-12. Utah-USC has all the makings of a monster game, and the Trojans are traveling to Salt Lake City for this contest, making things even more difficult.

Here are 10 key players to watch for Utah, with some on each side of the ball:

QB CAMERON RISING

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) scrambles out of the pocket for a first down as USC Trojans cornerback Chris Steele (8) gives chase at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

RB TAVION THOMAS

Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

CB CLARK PHILLIPS III

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) fights for a ball against Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

TE DALTON KINCAID

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; ASU defensive back Chris Edmonds (5) tackles Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

LB KARENE REID

Sep 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; ASU’s Giovanni Sanders (20) is pushed out of bounds by Utah defender Karene Reid (21) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday.

SAFETY COLE BISHOP

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and safety Cole Bishop (8) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

RB MICAH BERNARD

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) pauses during a moment of loudness to cheer during the break between the third and fourth quarters against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

SAFETY R.J. HUBERT

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison (0) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

WR DEVAUGHN VELE

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (24) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

DL JUNIOR TAFUNA

Sep 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) celebrates after tackling Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

