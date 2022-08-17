10 key matchups to watch as Eagles-Browns begin joint practices

The Eagles have wrapped up training camp, and the team is heading towards Berea, Ohio, for two days of intense joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

Both teams will enter 2022 with playoff aspirations, young head coaches, and star power on both sides of the football. For Philadelphia, all eyes will be on Jalen Hurts and a revamped offense looking to make a statement against top-notch pass rushers and cover cornerbacks.

On the defensive side of the football, the Eagles will match up against one of the NFL’s more physical offenses in Cleveland, with both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt capable of 1,200-yard seasons.

Neither team will play their starters on Sunday, making Thursday and Friday’s joint sessions must-see television.

Here are ten key matchups to watch as the teams begin joint sessions.

Jalen Hurts vs. Browns DC Joe Woods

It’s only practice, but Jalen Hurts will have to respond and react with one of the NFL’s top defensive coordinators scheming to shut him down.

Joe Woods is in his fifth season as an NFL defensive coordinator and third with the Browns.

Since becoming the defensive coordinator in 2020, Cleveland’s defense has ranked among the league leaders in takeaways. The team is 6-0 when it forced two or more turnovers in a game and 8-1 when it had at least one takeaway.

We’ll find out if Hurts has improved his decision-making and ability to read defenses this week.

Nick Chubbs, Kareem Hunts vs. T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean

The physicality will be at an all-time high during the 11-on-11 and running game periods.

Chubbs is one of the most muscular running backs in the NFL, and he’ll be a solid test for both Edwards and Dean.

Hunt offers the dual-threat dynamic.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins vs. Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II

A.J. Brown always wants the smoke, and this week’s matchup with Ward and Greg Newsome offers two physical and athletic cornerbacks.

It’ll also be a test for DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, with Greedy Williams being a player that should be dominated.

Darius Slay, James Bradberry vs. Amari Cooper



Cleveland isn’t deep at the wide receiver position, but their top guy can be a problem for every cornerback around the league. Darius Slay and James Bradberry have had their share of matchups with Amari Cooper, and this week will be worth the price of admission.

Amari Cooper is just different 👀 #Browns

Dallas Goedert vs. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah/Grant Delpit

The ideal matchup would be Delpit on Goedert, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods has confidence in the former safety Owusu-Koramoah matching up well with Philadelphia’s All-Pro candidate.

Eagles RB's vs. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips/Anthony Walker Jr.

Philadelphia currently has their top three running backs listed with injury designations, so Thursday and Friday could be about increased reps for Kennedy Brooks, Jason Huntley, and DeAndre Torrey in place of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell.

They’ll face a group of undersized but talented outside and middle linebackers.

Jordan Mailata vs. Myles Garrett

The Browns-Eagles joint practices offer a contrasting style in offensive tackles vs. pass rushers.

Jordan Mailata is a physical specimen for Philadelphia, and he’ll meet his match in Myles Garrett.

On the other side, Lane Johnson is an athletic marvel at right tackle, and he’ll get reacquainted with a star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Lane Johnson vs. Jadeveon Clowney



Jedrick Wills Jr. vs. Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick



The Browns left tackle is a really good player, and the Eagles will test him with athletic pass rushers Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.

Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio vs. Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams

Teller and Bitonio are Pro Bowlers, stars, and two of the top guards in all of the NFL.

Philadelphia has some imposing defensive tackles that offer an imposing matchup to see.

