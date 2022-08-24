10 key matchups to watch as Eagles-Dolphins begin joint practices

After joint practices against the Browns last week, the Eagles are in Miami this week to face the Dolphins for two joint practices ahead of their final preseason game of 2022.

Whether it’s Miami’s high-powered passing attack or their talented group of defenders, there are several players and matchups to look forward to.

With the joint practice starting, here are ten key matchups to watch over the next two days.

Dolphins WRs vs. Eagles cornerbacks

Jaylen Waddle is rehabbing from an injury and likely won’t be available, but Tyreek Hill, Preston Williams, and Cedric Wilson should test the Eagles’ cornerbacks.

LT Terron Armstead vs. Josh Sweat

The matchup is familiar from Armstead’s time with the Saints, and he’ll test the Eagles’ pass rushers.

Mike Gesicki vs. Kyzir White, Eagles safeties

Gesicki could be on the outs in Miami as the organization looks for more blocking from the tight end position, and his matchup against Kyzir White and Marcus Epps is something to watch.

Chase Edmonds, Dolphins RB's vs. T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White Eagles linebackers

Philadelphia has an improved group of linebackers, and the Dolphins have a committee of running backs ready to test the group.

Dolphins Austin Jackson vs. Haason Reddick

Jackson has played multiple positions since being drafted by Miami, and he’ll be tested at right tackle by Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham.

Christian Wilkins vs. Eagles offensive guards

Wilkins is a big talker and athletic 3-4 defensive end that’ll give Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Isaac Seumalo, and interior offensive line trouble.

A.J. Brown-DeVonta Smith vs. Xavien Howard

The Eagles high profile receiving corps will get a solid test with Xavien Howard manning the cornerback spot.

Eagles TE's vs. Jevon Holland

Holland is one of the top safeties in the NFL, and the young defender will have his hands full with Dallas Goedert.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jonathan Gannon

One of the smartest quarterbacks in the NFL, it’ll be interesting to see if Gannon can confuse Tua while mixing up his schemes.

Dolphins C Conner Williams vs. Eagles DT

The Miami offensive front is a work in progress, and Williams will renew his rivalry with Eagles defenders.

