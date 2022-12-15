10 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 15 slate of games

The Eagles (12-1) are headed to Soldier Field for an NFC matchup against the rebuilding Chicago Bears (3-10).

Philadelphia’s defense will be looking at a more athletic version of their star quarterback Jalen Hurts when Justin Fields goes under center for the Bears.

If you are interested in games with playoff implications, the Dolphins at Bills’ is a must-watch while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

With Thursday Night Football just hours away, here are ten games to watch on the NFL docket.

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are the No. 3 seed in the NFC currently and will look to continue their winning ways down the stretch without wide receiver Deebo Samuel who was carted off with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Brock Purdy injured an oblique in his breakout game and was limited in practice this week.

Seattle has lost three of their last four, sliding to the 8th spot in the NFC playoff race.

2. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3), 1 p.m., NFL Network

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts’ are looking at a top-seven pick and a new head coach.

Minnesota is 10-3 and first in the NFC North despite giving up a league-worst 403.7 yards per game and an average of 24.1 points.

3. Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have lost their last two and are looking to avoid sliding out of the playoff mix with the Patriots and Chargers quickly rising.

Buffalo is the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and looking to regain its form as a Super Bowl favorite.

4. Detroit Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6), 1 p.m., CBS



Lionsminn 121122 Kd 6877 1

Mike White will play despite being hospitalized with a rib injury after last week’s loss to Buffalo, and Zach Wilson has been elevated to No. 2.

The ever-improving Lions are 5-1 over their past six games behind an improved defense and a talented offense that just got Jameson Williams inserted into the lineup for the first time.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), 1 p.m., Fox

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are improving under head coach Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 8 while leading the league in completion percentage since Week 9.

Dallas went 98 yards on a late drive to escape with a win against the Texans and will look to stay focused while looking ahead to a looming matchup with the Eagles.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), 4:25 p.m., CBS



Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

The Buccaneers are dead last in rushing yards per game this season and now sit with a one-game lead in the NFC North.

The Bengals are hitting their stride, and Ja’Marr Chase shined in his first game back from hip injury (10 catches on 15 targets last week for 119 yards and a touchdown).

7. Tennessee Titans (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers enter the game on the outside of the playoff window, while the Titans have lost three games in a row but still sit atop the AFC South.

8. Giants (7-5-1) at Washington Commanders (7-5-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This game was flexed to Sunday night because of the playoff implications and both teams need a win.

The Giants and Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13, and the loser could be on the outside looking in.

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m., Fox

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are benching quarterback Marcus Mariota for Desmond Ridder and Atlanta is a game out in the NFC South.

Andy Dalton has kept his spot as starting quarterback over Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill this season, and as the Saints spiral downward, Philadelphia owns New Orleans’ first-round pick.

10. Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8), 8:15 p.m., ESPN



Mjs Apc Packers Vs Rams 00187 112821wag

From an NFL draft perspective, the Lions own the Rams’ 2023 first-round pick and Los Angeles is currently slotted at No. 4 overall per Tankathon.

Baker Mayfield will get the start after an impressive debut last Thursday against the Raiders.

Green Bay would need to win out in order to make the postseason.

