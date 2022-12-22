10 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 16 slate of games

The Eagles (13-1) are headed to AT&T Stadium for a monster NFC matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4).

Philadelphia’s defense will be facing quarterback Dak Prescott for the first time this season and they’ll look to duplicate the pressure rate from the past four games.

If you are interested in games with playoff implications, the Giants at Vikings is a must-watch while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

With Thursday Night Football just hours away, here are ten games to watch on the NFL docket.

Prime Video Jaguars (6-8) @ Jets (7-7)

Both teams are in the AFC playoff bubble and will look to make serious moves on Thursday night.

Jacksonville sits one game back of the Titans in the AFC South, and the contest will feature the first two picks (Trevor Lawrence, and Zach Wilson) from the 2021 NFL Draft.

FOX Lions (7-7) @ Panthers (5-9)



Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

The ascending Lions are the talk of the NFL after making a late push to make the NFC postseason.

Carolina is 5-9 and one game back of the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

CBS Bills (11-3) @ Bears (3-11)

The Bears are 3-11 but play an exciting brand of football and the contest offers another opportunity to see Justin Fields perform.

For Buffalo, they’ll look to stay atop the AFC for the overall No. 1 seed.

CBS Saints (5-9) @ Browns (6-8)

We’re tracking the Saints’ 2023 first-round pick and they’re currently slotted to pick No. 9 overall.

FOX Seahawks (7-7) @ Chiefs (11-3)

Seattle and Detroit sit a half-game back of Washington for the final playoff spot. Quarterback Geno Smith made his first Pro Bowl and he’ll look to outduel Patrick Mahomes in frigid temperatures.

Kansas City will look to stay within striking distance of the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and will be watching Buffalo at Chicago.

FOX Giants (8-5-1) @ Vikings (11-3)

The Vikings pulled off the NFL’s biggest comeback after being down 30-0 to the Colts and will look to stay within striking distance of Philadelphia in the NFC.

The Giants are the sixth seed after a win over the Commanders and could take steps toward clinching a playoff spot with a win.

CBS Commanders (7-6-1) @ 49ers (10-4)

Thanks to their tie with the Giants from earlier this season, Washington holds a half-game lead over the Seahawks and Lions in the NFC.

San Francisco is looking to rise up to the second overall seed and will look to disrupt the playoff hopes for multiple teams.

FOX Packers (6-8) @ Dolphins (8-6)

Miami receiver Tyreek Hill catches a 20 yard touchdown pass.

Miami is looking to hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot, sitting one game ahead of the Patriots and Jets.

Green Bay will look to run the table and get some help in the NFC.

NBC, UNIVERSO Buccaneers (6-8) @ Cardinals (4-10)



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 1979

The Buccaneers are falling apart at the seams, but still hold a one-game lead in the NFC South.

ESPN, ESPN Deportes Chargers (8-6) @ Colts (4-9-1)

The Chargers are the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will look to overtake the Ravens at No. 5.

The Colts are turning to former Eagles Super Bowl MVP, Nick Foles at quarterback, more of a reason to watch.

