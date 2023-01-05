10 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 18 slate of games

The Eagles are returning to Lincoln Financial Field for the final time this season when they host the Giants on CBS.

Philadelphia is hoping to have quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the expectation is that the Pro Bowler will lead a revamped offensive unit that’ll be without star right tackle, Lane Johnson.

The New York Giants (9-6-1) have clinched the 6th seed in the NFC and could look to rest key starters with the Wild Card round looming.

If you are interested in games with playoff implications, the Patriots vs. Bills is a must-watch while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

ESPN, ABC, ESPN DEPORTES : Chiefs (13-3) @ Raiders (6-10)

The Chiefs are looking to potentially lock up the No. 1 seed and they’ll be playing a Raiders team looking to spoil that option.

Kansas City’s MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards Sunday, giving him 5,048 yards. It marked the second time in his career he has topped 5,000 yards, and he needed only 16 games to reach the mark this season.

The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention and are trying to get a look at some guys for next year, starting with Jarrett Stidham, who is their new starting quarterback.

ESPN, ABC, ESPN DEPORTES : Titans (7-9) @ Jaguars (8-8)



Nfl Jacksonville Jaguars At Tennessee Titans

A potential game of the year and matchup for the AFC South crown, Tennessee rested most of their starters against Dallas in Week 17 to prepare for Jacksonville.

For the Jaguars, if they beat the Titans on Saturday, they’ll win the AFC South. If Jacksonville loses on Saturday, they can still get a wild card berth but would need the Patriots, Dolphins, and Steelers to all lose on Sunday.

Tennessee is eliminated with a loss.

CBS: Patriots (8-8) @ Bills (12-3)

Buffalo entered Week 17 with the scenario of needing to win their last two games to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

They’ll enter Week 18 with no result due to their Monday night matchup being postponed after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle on Tee Higgins and had to be hospitalized in the ICU.

If that game isn’t replayed as expected, the Bills would need the Chiefs to lose to the Raiders on Saturday and then beat the Patriots on Sunday to secure the No. 1 seed.

If the Chiefs win and the Bills win, Buffalo would be the No. 2 seed.

For New England, they need a win to get in.

CBS: Ravens (10-6) @ Bengals (11-4)



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0043

Cincinnati was impacted by Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on Monday and they’ll compete in Week 18 with several looming scenarios.

If the matchup against Buffalo isn’t rescheduled, the Bengals would take the AFC North title, but no longer have a shot at the No. 1 seed. They’d be guaranteed at least the No. 3 seed, but also have a shot at the No. 2 seed. If the Bengals win on Sunday and the Bills lose, things would come down to a difficult tie-breaker scenario.

If Bills-Bengals isn’t rescheduled, the Ravens would no longer have a chance at the AFC North championship and thus would have to settle for a wild card berth. They head into the weekend with the No. 6 seed. If Baltimore wins and the Chargers lose, the Ravens would be the No. 5 seed.

FOX: Jets (7-9) @ Dolphins (8-8)



Jets Vs Dolphins

The New York Jets have been mathematically eliminated and will look to sort out their quarterback situation.

If the Dolphins beat the Jets on Sunday and the Bills beat the Patriots, Miami will be the final wild card.

FOX: Panthers (6-10) @ Saints (7-9)

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but this one is worth watching because the Eagles own New Orleans’s first-round pick in 2023.

CBS: Browns (7-9) @ Steelers (8-8)

Cleveland has been mathematically eliminated and will look to get Deshaun Watson one more start this season after serving a lengthy suspension.

If the Steelers beat the Browns on Sunday and the Dolphins and Patriots both lose, the Steelers will be the final wild card.

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as coach in Pittsburgh and will look to keep that streak alive.

FOX: Cowboys (12-4) @ Commanders (7-8-1)

The Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell after being eliminated from contention last week.

For Dallas, they’ll win the NFC East if they defeat Washington and the Eagles lose. The Cowboys will be the No. 1 seed if they win and both the Eagles and 49ers lose.

FOX: Rams (5-11) @ Seahawks (8-8)

The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, while Seattle needs a win and help.

The Seahawks currently are the No. 7 seed at 8-8 but need the Packers to lose to Detroit on Sunday night.

FOX: Cardinals (4-12) @ 49ers (12-4)

The 49ers Will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win their finale and the Eagles lose.

NBC, UNIVERSO: Lions (8-8) @ Packers (8-8)



Nfl Green Bay Packers At Detroit Lions

The Packers Just need to beat the Lions in the finale and they’re in the playoffs. For Detroit, they’ll need to beat Green Bay and hope for a Seattle loss to the Rams.

