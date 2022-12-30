10 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 17 slate of games

The Eagles are returning to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in three weeks when they host the Saints on Fox.

Philadelphia is hoping to have quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the expectation is that Gardner Minshew will lead a revamped offensive unit that’ll also be without star right tackle, Lane Johnson.

New Orleans (6-9) is looking to stay within striking distance in the NFC South, while looking to avoid giving the host team an even better NFL draft pick.

If you are interested in games with playoff implications, the Panthers vs. Buccaneers is a must-watch while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8) 1 p.m. ET | FOX |

It’s win-and-in for the Buccaneers.

A victory gives Tampa the NFC South title — and eliminates the Panthers from the playoffs. For Carolina to jump Tampa Bay and clinch a postseason berth, it would need to win its final two games or beat the Bucs and then get a Saints loss in Week 17 and a Bucs loss in Week 18.

Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8) 1 p.m. ET | CBS |



Dolphins V Patriots Nfl Game 38

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss/tie from the Jets, or a tie, a Jets loss and a Steelers loss/tie. A loss knocks New England out of the race.

Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10) 1 p.m. ET | FOX



Nfl Tampa Bay At Cardinals

Both teams are out of the playoff hunt so this matchup is for NFL Draft purposes.

Arizona is currently projected to pick No. 4 in the draft, while Atlanta is looking at the No. 7 pick. Philadelphia holds the Saints pick, which could be a top-seven selection if New Orleans falters down the stretch.

Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1) 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Washington can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses from Detroit, Seattle, and Green Bay. Cleveland is already eliminated and does not have a first-round pick because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9) 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Derek Carr era is over in Las Vegas after Las Vegas turned to Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the season. Carr had been the Raiders starting QB since his rookie season in 2014.

The 49ers have clinched the NFC West, but have less than 1% of a chance to jump to the conference’s top seed. The Raiders will be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose or either the Dolphins or Jets win. They are currently projected to have the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft.

Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8) 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

The Jets need to win out and get at least one loss from the Patriots to make the playoffs. Seattle has a 27% chance to make the postseason.

Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8) 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Justin Jefferson needs 209 yards over the last two games to set the NFL single-season receiving yardage record.

The Packers enter Week 17 with a 37% chance of making the playoffs per ESPN’s FPI. Those chances drop to 5% with a loss. They can be eliminated on Sunday if they lose and either the Lions or Commanders win. Minnesota already won the NFC North but has just a 1% chance to take the top seed in the conference over Philadelphia.

Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1) 1 p.m. ET | CBS

The Giants simply need a win to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5) 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

The Ravens can win the AFC North by winning their next two games, and a victory over the Steelers would eliminate their rival as well.

Pittsburgh has a slight chance to make the playoffs, and they can be eliminated with a loss or the Dolphins win. The Ravens clinched the playoffs and still have a 36% chance to overtake Cincinnati for the AFC South, per ESPN’s FPI.

Bills (12-3) at Bengals (11-4) Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Two of the AFC’s teams are squaring off on Week 17 on Monday Night Football. The Bills are looking to keep pace with Kansas City for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. With a win, Cincinnati will keep its hopes of being the top seed alive and also hold the three-way tiebreaker over the Bills and Chiefs.

Buffalo can clinch home-field advantage and the first-round bye with a win and a Chiefs loss. Cincinnati can clinch the AFC North division title with a win and a Ravens loss or tie, or a tie and Ravens loss.

