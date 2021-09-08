$10K on the Patriots? $1K on the ... Lions? The most notable NFL bets of the offseason

With the NFL season kicking off on Thursday night with a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, it seems like a good time to look back at some of the most notable bets placed over the course of the offseason.

The Bucs, on the heels of winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs, were the team that received the two biggest Super Bowl futures bets at BetMGM. One bettor put down $30,000 on the Bucs to repeat at +700, a potential win of $210,000. And when the Bucs were listed at +800 to win the Super Bowl, there was a $25,000 bet that would win $200,000.

Two other five-figure Super Bowl bets were on the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. The Packers, potentially in the final season of the Aaron Rodgers era, received a $19,000 bet at +1400. Should that come to fruition, the bettor would win $266,000.

The Patriots bettor would be in for a bigger return. New England is coming off its first losing season since 2000, but one bettor wagered $10,000 on the seventh Super Bowl in Bill Belichick’s tenure. With the Patriots listed at +3000, that bet would return $300,000.

Other notable Super Bowl bets:

$5,000 to win $100,000 on Colts +2000

$4,000 to win $400,000 on Giants +10000

$4,000 to win $500,000 on Eagles +12500

$500 to win $125,000 on Lions +25000

$1,000 to win $150,000 on Raiders-Buccaneers exact matchup +15000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

What about conference championship bets?

The biggest conference title bet reported by BetMGM came in on the Seattle Seahawks to win the NFC at +1400. The bettor wagered $17,857 and would win $250,000 if the Seahawks return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 season.

Another bettor put down $10,000 to win $180,000 on the Patriots to win the AFC at +1800.

There were also three other big NFC title bets, two of which are extreme long shots:

$5,000 to win $125,000 on the Minnesota Vikings at +2500

$1,515 to win $100,000 on the Atlanta Falcons at +6600

$1,000 to win $100,000 on the Detroit Lions at +10000

Two interesting MVP bets

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+600) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+1100) are the two betting favorites to win Most Valuable Player at BetMGM. However, neither were on the receiving end of the biggest MVP bets this offseason.

The biggest landed on Bucs QB Tom Brady. Brady, now coming off his seventh career Super Bowl at the age of 44, is listed at +1400 alongside Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

One bettor put down $5,000 on Brady at +1400 and would win $70,000. Brady is a three-time NFL MVP and last won the award in 2017.

Another notable MVP bet came on the defensive side of the ball. One bettor wagered $500 on Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald at +20000. Only two defensive players have ever won NFL MVP: Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986. If Donald becomes the third, the bettor would win $100,000.