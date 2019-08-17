10 Josh McCown stats you won't believe

Josh McCown has been around so long he's completed passes to over 100 receivers, played with a running back who's been in the Hall of Fame for nine years and once stood on the visiting sideline at ... the Vet?



The newest Eagle is one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history.



McCown, 40 years and 44 days old, has now been with 11 NFL teams in a career spanning 18 years.



Here's a look at McCown by the Numbers!



1. If McCown throws a pass, he'll be the oldest player in Eagles history to ever throw a pass in a regular-season game. Currently the oldest is Sam Baker, who was a kicker but was 39 years old when he threw one pass in the 1968 season - a 58-yard touchdown to safety John Mallory against Dallas at the Cotton Bowl in 1968. The oldest Eagles QB to throw a pass was Roman Gabriel, who was 37 when he threw three passes in 1977 - his final NFL season.



2. McCown is now the only active player from the 2002 draft. Julius Peppers played last year but retired after the season. The last Eagle from the 2002 draft who was active was Raheem Brock, their seventh-round pick that year. The Philly native never signed with the Eagles and wound up playing 10 NFL seasons.



3. The last quarterback from the 2002 draft who was active was David Carr, who retired after the 2012 season.



4. Only 18 NFL stadiums have been around longer than McCown. His career is older than Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Linc, among others.



5. McCown has had a 300-yard game for six different teams, tied with Ryan Fitzpatrick for most in NFL history. McCown has thrown for 300 yards for the Cards, Raiders, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns and Jets.



6. McCown is the 7th-oldest player in NFL history to throw for 450 or more yards in a game. On Oct. 11, 2015, at the age of 36 years and 99 days, he threw for 457 yards for the Browns in a 33-30 win over the Ravens in Baltimore. The only older QBs to throw for 450 yards in NFL history are Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, Tom Brady and Vinny Testaverde.



7. And this one from NBC Eagles producer Dave Zangaro: The youngest Eagles player, Nate Herbig, was 4 years old when McCown made his NFL debut for the Cards against the Chiefs on Dec. 1, 2002.



8. McCown is the oldest active player in the NFL with a career rushing average of at least 4.5 yards per carry. Darren Sproles is second-oldest.



9. McCown has completed passes to 105 different receivers in his career, including Alshon Jeffery, Larry Fitzgerald, Emmit Smith, Will Tye, Johnnie Lee Higgins and Josh McCown.



10.



If McCown gets into a regular-season game with the Eagles, he'll be the fourth 40-year-old in franchise history. The others are punter Sean Landeta, who was 43 when he finished his career with the Eagles in 2005; punter Lee Johnson, who was 41 in 2002; and Baker, who was 40 in 1969.

















































