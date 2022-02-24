10 Jets targets who could be franchise tagged and how it impacts free agency

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during an overtime period at Allegiant Stadium in 2022

The Jets aren’t likely to use their “franchise tag” this offseason, but that tag could still have a big impact on their offseason plans.

That’s because the Jets are positioned to be big players in free agency when it opens on March 16, but the “franchise tag” could thin out the pool of available players before then. That’s particularly true at tight end and safety – two big positions of need for the Jets – where several of the top free agents-to-be may never actually become free agents at all.

So here’s a look at some of those players who could interest the Jets in free agency, but might be tagged before they get their shot at them – and what that will all mean for the Jets’ free-agent plans:

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas

The good news for the Jets and other tight end-needy teams is that the Cowboys probably can’t justify the cap space to tag Schultz at a projected $10.9 million. The bad news is that he’s going to be expensive as a free agent. He’s one of the top receiving tight ends in the NFL and might end up being the best by far on the open market, especially if other top tight ends are tagged. He’s going to want more than the $12.5 million per year the Patriots gave both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry last offseason. In fact, after a 78-catch, 808-yard, 8-touchdown season, he’s likely to ask for $14 million per year.

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami

With new coach Mike McDaniel coming from San Francisco where, like the Jets coaches, he learned the value of a receiving tight end, it’s hard to imagine he’ll just let him walk. The Dolphins have more than $60 million in cap space, so the $10.9 million tag is a no-brainer for them for a player who went 73-780-2 last season and still seemed vastly underused in the passing game.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland

The Browns have a few high-profile players headed for free agency, so this 25-year-old might not be a top priority. He’s also never put up big numbers and they do have a decent tight end in Austin Hooper. But Njoku is young enough to have a big upside, and if he’s free he might end up as the second-best tight end on the market. The $10.9 million tag isn’t a ton, but the Browns don’t have a ton of cap space either. He’s more likely to end up a free agent.

Story continues

TE Zach Ertz, Arizona

Giving the franchise tag to a 31-year-old skill position player isn’t generally smart, but Ertz was huge for the Cardinals last year after he was acquired from the Eagles, catching 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. The Cards seem to have a problem with QB Kyler Murray, so agitating him by not keeping one of his best weapons doesn’t seem smart. It’s probably worth the $10.9 million tag to keep their QB happy and make another run at a Super Bowl next year. They could also give Ertz a short contract extension, too.

S Jessie Bates, Cincinnati

He was the best safety headed towards free agency even before his Super Bowl interception, and there’s no doubt the Jets need safety help, especially with Marcus Maye likely not coming back. He reportedly was looking for a contract not far off the four-year, $70 million deal that Jamal Adams got from Seattle, so he might be too pricey for the Jets anyway. Word is the Bengals want him back and the $12.9 million tag might be the best way to do that until they can work out a long-term contract. The two sides are reportedly already talking about that.

S Marcus Williams, New Orleans

The Saints franchised Williams a year ago and may have to do it again if they want him back. The cost would still be only $12.9 million, which is less than the $14-15 million he might be seeking on the open market if he’s the best safety available. Since the new Saints coach is their old defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, it’s a good bet he wants Williams back.

S Quandre Diggs, Seattle

He’s coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and even after breaking his leg in the season finale he’d draw huge interest on the open market. And that’s a problem for the Seahawks. They’ve already made Adams the highest-paid safety in the game, and Diggs, even at age 29, can probably get into that financial neighborhood. The Seahawks can’t pay two safeties like that, which makes the $12.9 million tag very appealing – certainly more appealing than just letting him walk away.

WR Mike Williams, L.A. Chargers

If somehow this 6-4, 220-pounder shakes free, the Jets should run in his direction with their wallet open. He has the size and ability to be a great complement to Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. It’s still unknown if GM Joe Douglas would be willing to pay a top-end free agent, especially one who might be seeking more than $20 million per year – especially when they’re sitting on two Top 10 picks and figure to land their favorite receiver in the draft. Still, they’d have to look into Williams because he really could help their young quarterback out. Of course, the Chargers like Williams with their young quarterback, too. And they have more than $50 million in salary cap space, so tagging him at $18.8 million while negotiating a long-term deal makes a lot of sense.

CB J.C. Jackson, New England

The Jets love their young cornerbacks, but they’re not sure yet if there is a true No. 1 corner in the group. The 6-1, 198-pound Jackson would definitely be one, after the way he played last season with eight interceptions, and his 22 in the last three seasons. The tag is a prohibitive $17.2 million, and the Patriots likely don’t have the room to afford it. That price would likely be the starting point in his negotiations with any new team.

G Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco

The Jets may be willing to make a big splash at right guard, perhaps with Washington’s Brandon Scherff, assuming he’s not tagged for the third year in a row (at $31.9 million). If not him, Plan B could be the 6-3, 315-pound Tomlinson, whom the Jets coaches are familiar with from their time in San Francisco. The 30-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl season and could be a dominant force on the other side of center from Alijah Vera-Tucker. The $16.6 million tag feels like more than Tomlinson would get on the open market and it could be problematic for the 49ers anyway. If they don’t re-sign him, the Jets could swoop in and get him in the $11-12 million-per-year range knowing he’d be a perfect fit for their scheme.