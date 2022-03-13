10 Jets free agents who fit Jeff Ulbrich’s defense

Scheme fit always plays a key role in the way a team shapes its free agent big board. Coaches seldom try to fit square pegs into round holes, making a player’s skill set and system fit paramount to the way free agency plays out.

Jeff Ulbrich’s defense is in need of widespread upgrades after it allowed the most points in the NFL in 2021. The Jets struggled to defend the pass and weren’t much better against the run. Fortunately for New York, there are plenty of players set to hit the open market who can fix those problems.

Here are 10 free agents who could fit in Ulbrich’s scheme.

Bobby Wagner

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner is a fit in anyone’s defense. He’s a future Hall of Famer and the rare talent you make fit in a scheme regardless of his skill set. The Jets would love to have Wagner and C.J. Mosley playing together, even if it’s more likely the 31-year-old signs with a contender.

J.C. Jackson

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson became the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback after Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Panthers. Jackson responded by turning in the best season of his young career. He came down with eight interceptions and has picked off 17 passes over the last two years. He has receiver-like ball skills and is the kind of playmaker New York desperately needs in its secondary. The Jets have some interest, but Jackson may be too pricey.

D.J. Jones

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFC West in 2021, setting new career-highs in tackles (56) and tackles for loss (10) to go along with three quarterback hits and two sacks. Jones could land in New York if Foley Fatukasi moves on. He’s more than familiar with what the Jets run.

Chandler Jones

Michael Ainsworth-AP

The Jets are unlikely to spend big money on a defensive end after breaking the bank for Carl Lawson last offseason, but Jones’ presence on the open market is, at the very least, worth acknowledging. Jones rebounded in 2021 after missing almost all of 2020 with a torn bicep, posting 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits — tied for sixth-most among pass rushers. Jones is probably out of play for New York given his presumed contract demands, but he would be a good fit in the Big Apple if Joe Douglas wants to get aggressive.

Carlton Davis

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

New York should be all over Davis, as he is an ideal fit in the kind of Cover 3 scheme Ulbrich uses. Davis missed seven games due to injury in 2021, but his value is still sky-high entering this offseason.

Marcus Williams

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Williams has quietly developed into one of the better cover safeties in the NFL. The 25-year-old finished 2021 with 74 tackles, eight pass defenses and two interceptions. He’ll be looking to cash in on the open market after playing this past season on a franchise tag tender worth just over $10 million. The Jets should be very interested in Williams given his skill set and fit in their defense.

Randy Gregory

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Gregory has quietly developed into a solid pass rusher and it seems like the off-the-field issues that plagued him early in his career are no longer a problem. There will be a long line of teams trying to sign Gregory if he hits free agency. The Jets should be one of them.

Jaquiski Tartt

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There aren’t many safeties Robert Saleh knows better than Tartt. The 30-year-old battled injuries in 2020, but he played in 14 games in 2021 and finished with 66 tackles, five tackles for a loss and a pass defense. Tartt dropped an interception in the NFC Championship game that might have sent the 49ers to a Super Bowl, but one mistake doesn’t define a player. If Saleh wants to bring him to New York, he’ll work well in Ulbrich’s defense.

Larry Ogunjobi

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Ogunjobi made the most of his one-year deal with the Bengals, posting a career-high seven sacks and a team-best 12 tackles for loss in 2021. He was a big reason why Cincinnati won the AFC North and would fit nicely playing next to Quinnen Williams.

Foyesade Oluokun

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

There weren’t many linebackers better than Oluokun in 2021. The 26-year-old led the NFL with an eye-popping 192 tackles in the middle of the Falcons’ defense. He ended the season with four straight double-digit tackle performances and registered double-digit tackles in 12 of 17 games. Ulbrich is plenty familiar with Oluokun and what he brings to the field.

