10 insane stats from the Chiefs-Bills NFL playoff game

We all witnessed one of the greatest postseason games in history Sunday night and two of the most remarkable quarterback performances in NFL playoff history.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen walked off the field for the final time Sunday with the lead. The two young superstar QBs combined to throw for over 700 yards, complete 74 percent of their passes, throw seven TDs and no interceptions and rush for 137 yards.

Here are 10 insane stats from the Chiefs' 42-36 overtime win over the Bills at Arrowhead.

1. Although he’s only started 10 playoff games, Patrick Mahomes is already tied for the most games with a passer rating of 120 or higher (minimum 20 pass attempts). Tom Brady and Joe Montana also have five apiece, Brady in 47 starts and Montana in 25. Peyton Manning had four (in 27 starts), followed by four QBs with three – Troy Aikman (17 starts), Brett Favre (26 starts), Kurt Warner (14 starts) and none other than Josh Allen (6 starts).

2. After Sunday’s shootout, Mahomes and Allen own the two-highest postseason career passer ratings in NFL history (minimum 200 pass attempts), Mahomes at 106.6 and Allen at 104.8. They’re followed by Bart Starr (102.8), Warner (100.8), Matt Ryan (100.1), Aaron Rodgers (98.8), Nick Foles (97.4), Alex Smith (97.1), Drew Brees (95.6) and Joe Montana (95.6). Interesting that Reid coached three of the top 10.

3. There have only been two postseason performances in NFL history where a quarterback passed for at least 325 yards, threw at least three TDs, had no interceptions and rushed for 60 yards: Josh Allen vs. the Chiefs on Sunday and Mahomes vs. the Bills on Sunday.

4. Bills WR Gabriel Davis became the seventh player in NFL history with 200 yards and four TDs in a game but the first to do it in a postseason game and the first to do it in a loss. The only other players in history with 200 yards and four TDs in a game are Cloyce Box, Harlon Hill, Art Powell, Harold Jackson, Jerry Butler and Jerry Rice. (The Eagles drafted Powell in 1959 but he never played here.)

5. Josh Allen’s 136.0 passer rating and Mahomes’ 123.1 rating Sunday made them the first quarterbacks in NFL postseason history with a passer rating of 123 or higher (minimum 20 pass attempts).

6. Allen and Mahomes now rank 2nd and 11th in NFL history in postseason rushing average (minimum of 50 attempts), Allen at 7.3 and Mahomes at 5.9. Colin Kaepernick is by far the highest at 9.9 yards per carry. Lamar Jackson (6.8), Timmy Smith (6.7) and Paul Lowe (6.7) round out the top five. The top QBs are Kaepernick, Allen, Jackson, Steve McNair (6.5), Russell Wilson (6.4), Steve Young (6.2) and Donovan McNabb (5.9).

7. The last four quarterbacks with a passer rating of 130 or higher in a postseason game are Mahomes, Allen, Mahomes and Allen: Mahomes vs. the Texans in 2019 (134.6), Allen vs. the Patriots last week (157.6), Mahomes vs. the Steelers last weekend (138.2) and Allen vs. the Chiefs Sunday (136.0). Before that? Nick Foles vs. the Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game (141.4). There have only been 10 performances in NFL postseason history where a QB 26 or younger had a passer rating of 130. Four of those performances are by Mahomes and Allen. (The others are Aikman, Favre, Bernie Kosar, Dan Marino, Chad Pennington and Wilson).

8. Allen’s 149.0 passer rating this postseason is the highest in NFL history for a single postseason (minimum 25 pass attempts). The previous record was Joe Montana’s 146.4 mark in the 1989 playoffs. Allen threw 62 passes this postseason for 637 yards and nine TDs and only 14 were incomplete. In their four playoff games (so far) this year, Mahomes and Allen have combined to throw 17 touchdowns, 1 interception and only 34 incomplete passes.

9. After the 2-minute warning Sunday, Mahomes was 8-for-11 for 144 yards and two TD passes, and Allen was 5-for-7 for 102 yards and two TD passes. They combined for 246 yards, four TD passes and five incompletions in the span of less than 6 ½ minutes .

10. The postseason win was the 19th of Andy Reid’s head coaching career. Only Bill Belichick (31) and Tom Landry (20) have won more playoff games. Reid now has more than half of the Chiefs’ all-time postseason wins (9 of 17). He had more than half of the Eagles’ all-time postseason wins before 2017. He’s now led teams to four straight NFC Championship Games and four straight AFC Championship Games.