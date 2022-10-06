10 important stats to know from the Vikings first four games

Sitting at 3-1 on the season, the Minnesota Vikings head into week five feeling good about themselves despite showing struggles with consistency.

Over the first four games, we have gotten a good sense on where this team is and how they can improve moving forward. In understanding more about that direction, there are 10 stats that help identify that direction.

Kirk Cousins' big time throws: 5

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the second half against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have talked about wanting to take a more aggressive approach on offense and it starts with Cousins. His five big-time throws on the season ranks 15th in the league per PFF with the top quarterbacks having eight in Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. His percentage of big-time throws sits at 3.0% and ranks 16th in the league.

Pressures per game: 14

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the first quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the numbers for both Hunter and Smith aren’t the highest in terms of sacks and pressures, the team is getting pressure on the quarterback. With 56 total pressures and 11 players who have registered one, it has been a team effort in getting to the quarterback but the top-tier players will need to start stepping up.

Point differential: +6

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) and offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) arrive on the field with teammates before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Vikings team having a positive point differential is a good thing especially when you factor in the 24-7 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ideally, the Viking will expand this differential over the next two games heading into their bye week.

Sacks allowed: 7

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have been much-improved on the offensive line but there are still some warts that need to be worked out, especially on the interior. The Vikings have allowed 56 pressures on the season with 33 of them coming from the interior along with five of their seven sacks. They are continuing to gel and this percentage will only get better.

Christian Darrisaw sacks allowed: 0

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrate victory at the end of the second half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Drops: 8

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates at the end of the game against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have not had the best luck with drops this season. The biggest culprit of drops is Justin Jefferson. His three drops is tied for fifth in the NFL and a drop percentage of 9.7% is a tad concerning but that could all change once the sample size grows.

Pass breakups: 12

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings defense plays a relatively conservative approach but that hasn’t stopped the defense from batting down passes. Cameron Dantzler leads the team in pass breakups with four with Eric Kendricks and Patrick Peterson each having three. Taking advantage of those opportunities is huge.

Offensive holding penalties: 0

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offensive line has been a renaissance this season. The stats are slightly improved and even Garrett Bradbury is pass blocking better. The most important stat is that the Vikings have avoided any debilitating holding penalties, as they have accrued zero on the season.

IMPRESSIVE: The Minnesota #Vikings offensive line is the ONLY o-line in the NFL to not be penalized for offensive holding! 🙏💪🏈 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/gNynVubGEf — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) October 5, 2022

Justin Jefferson targets: 40 5

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts with tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) after scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

As he should be, Jefferson is one of the most targeted receivers in the National Football League, ranking fifth behind the likes of Cooper Kupp. Getting Jefferson involved has been the catalyst to the Vikings offensive success and will continue to do so.

Kirk Cousins' average depth of target: 7.0 yards

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Despite calls for the Viking offense to be more aggressive, including from the team itself, that hasn’t quite come to fruition. The passing game is the main factor, and there have been missed opportunities, especially on corner routes. Cousins’ aDOT is a major factor in that. At only 7.0 yards, he ranks 26th in the NFL. That’s not ideal with where this offense wants to be but it is only four games into the Kevin O’Connell era.

