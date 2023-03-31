10 impact NFL draft prospects to consider at the Eagles biggest under-the-radar position of need

The Eagles have one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, but the depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leaves much to be desired.

Quez Watkins is the No. 3 wideout and a talented deep threat, but he has flaws and is coming off a down 2022 season,

Still, if the season started today, either Britain Covey, Tyrie Cleveland, Greg Ward, or Devon Allen would be the fourth option on the outside.

We recently looked at five potential options from the 2023 crop of free-agent wide receivers, but the pickings are slim, and the production is questionable going forward.

Philadelphia should address the position in the NFL draft, while a talented veteran looking to play for a winning organization could also add value.

With the NFL draft less than a month away, here are ten wide receivers to consider at the Eagles’ most significant under-the-radar position of need.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Reed has a great release off the line of scrimmage and plays with smooth speed and control.

Here is every one-on-one rep for Michigan State WR Jayden Reed from the first two days of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/WPpLCXQSHX — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston

A smaller receiver, Dell could become a weapon and matchup nightmare while not taking away from what Quez Watkins does well.

Nathaniel Dell might be skinny…but my goodness he destroys DBs

pic.twitter.com/fELm0ubEPF — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) February 2, 2023

Puka Nacua, BYU

One of my favorite sleeper WR in the 23’ Draft, Puka Nacua. Nacua is 6’2 200lbs and had 834 total yards and 10 total tds this yr for BYU in 9 games.Good speed and great body control. He also showed good hands and route running at the senior bowl. Projected as a 5th-6th round WR. pic.twitter.com/69Ko8hDhpq — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) March 4, 2023

Nacua gives off J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vibes at times, but the BYU star is highly talented.

Puka Nacua out of BYU is a guy who made himself some decent money today. Here he is against JL Skinner in 1on1s. pic.twitter.com/MC1G14nUEN — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 1, 2023

Of all the pass catchers at last month’s NFL scouting combine, Nacua was ranked first this season in “yards per route run” (3.45).

Rashee Rice, SMU

I really like SMU WR Rashee Rice. He's got a little CeeDee Lamb to his game. pic.twitter.com/vhxQOnOX6l — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 14, 2023

Rice started all 12 games played for SMU in 2022, leading the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.9).

His 1,355 receiving yards (3rd) and 8.0 receptions per game (5th) were top five in the nation…

Here is every 1 on 1 rep for SMU WR Rashee Rice on Day 1 of the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/a95XADmgdC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 1, 2023

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

You can never have enough possession receivers, and Bell made some big-time catches for the Wolverines over the past two seasons.

3 catches from Ronnie Bell from Michigan. Took a beating from that CB in the second play but still had a nice sideline grab. pic.twitter.com/7XgHK4WOIA — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 1, 2023

This season Bell had career highs in catches (62), yards (889), and touchdowns (4) for the Big Ten Champions and a playoff team.

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

The more I watch Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo the more I am really impressed with his game. Beautiful route running here pic.twitter.com/EqLXjAMyji — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) February 3, 2023

Mingo appeared in 41 games over four seasons at Ole Miss, logging 112 receptions for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2022 was Mingo’s most productive season, as he caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five TDs.

One of the best reps of the day in the American WRs group by Jonathan Mingo pic.twitter.com/7mSNpOjo3x — Greg Moore II (@FBWO_) February 3, 2023

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State



A player that helped Brock Purdy get to the NFL, Hutchinson was a first-team All-American this season after logging 107 catches on the year.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Mims had 54 catches for 1,083 yards for the Sooners, and he excels at making tough catches and tracking the football.

I really like Marvin Mims in this draft class 📈 • 10th in Contested Catch Rate

• 9th in Yds per Route Run

• 2nd in YAC per Reception

• 1st in Avg Depth of Target

• 1st in Yds per Reception

(Stats per PFF)

pic.twitter.com/eD3GIy0mBz — Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) February 22, 2023

Charlie Jones, Purdue



The Purdue star caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and he’s versatile, earning Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2021 at Iowa.

Charlie Jones(#15) vs Joey Porter Jr(#9). Jones is a bit of an under-the-radar prospect considering he was 2nd in the nation in receiving yards in 22’. I think he’ll probably exceed expectations at this weeks combine, shows enough speed to eat up cushion. Impressive rep vs JPJ. pic.twitter.com/2ODaCrE9RW — Tanner James (@tjdissect) March 2, 2023

Parker Washington, Penn State

A big physical wide receiver, Washington finished his career with 146 grabs in three seasons, catching at least one pass in every contest he played in.

A potential weapon for Philadelphia, Washington excels at creating separation and being efficient as the point of contact.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, don’t forget about Parker Washington 😈3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/4QBeDfTYtM — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) February 27, 2023

