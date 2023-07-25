10 Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football players to watch in 2023 season

Louisiana high school football starts next month, with some schools beginning fall practice as soon as next week. With the regular season beginning in just more than a month, here's 10 of the top players to watch from Houma and Thibodaux-area high schools in the 2023 football season.

Kylan Billiot, senior, Terrebonne

The receiver committed to LSU last month, and Billiot is up to the ninth-ranked senior football player in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Kobe Brown, senior, St. James

Brown set career highs in catches (47), receiving yards (824), and receiving touchdowns (11) as a junior, and will be a major factor in the Wildcats' 2023 offense as St. James looks towards another deep playoff run.

Jaylon Coleman, junior, Vandebilt Catholic

Coleman is one of the top junior football players in Louisiana, with the receiver ranking seventh according to the 247Sports Composite. He has eight Division I offers, including schools such as Florida State, Oregon, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.

Jeffrey Diedrich, senior, E.D. White

Diedrich stars on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, as the senior plays running back and inside linebacker.

Carson Doiron, senior, Vandebilt Catholic

Doiron provides versatility on the offensive line for the Terriers, taking snaps at tackle and guard during his high school career.

Vandebilt Catholic offensive lineman Carson Doiron.

Jacob Fairchild, senior, Vandebilt Catholic

Fairchild was named one of the local linebackers to watch after his sophomore season, and helped the Terriers to the state playoffs again as a junior.

Chris Lopez, junior, A.J. Ellender

Lopez plays quarterback for the Patriots, but his best position may be on special teams. He was named to the LWSA 4A All-State team in 2022 as a punter.

DeAndre Videau, senior, St. James

While Videau was nominated for Defensive Football Player of the Year in the Bayou Region Sports Awards as a linebacker, he also stars at running back for the Wildcats.

Brayden Williams, senior, St. James

Williams helped lead the Wildcats to an 8-2 record as the starting quarterback in the 2022 regular season, being named to the LSWA 3A All-State team.

Brooks Wunstell, senior, South Terrebonne

Wunstell plays both ways on the line for the Gators, but is a better fit on offense. As an offensive lineman, Wunstell has played tackle and guard for South Terrebonne.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: 10 Houma- and Thibodaux-area football players to watch in 2023 season