Spoil your best friend with these 10 holiday gifts that are $50 or less

‘Tis the season to spoil your besties!

This holiday, show your friends how much you appreciate them by surprising them with a gift that sparks joy. Whether that means a festive beauty kit, a cozy sweater or something for their kitchen, there are tons of amazing presents out there anyone would love to receive that are $50 or less.

Need a little inspiration? Keep scrolling for 10 awesome gifts for your best friend that don’t cost a fortune but are sure to be total hits.

Pat McGrath Labs is one of the hottest makeup brands out there, so if your BFF can’t quite afford a full-sized Mothership palette, this mini one is a great place to start.

Who doesn’t love a personalized gift? This monogram necklace looks like a cool vintage piece you’d find when traveling — but it’s less than $50.

Hill House Home’s padded headband comes in eight colors, but this tartan design just screams “holiday parties.”

Your best friend will love tossing Ouai’s travel size of its cult-favorite North Bondi perfume into their holiday travel bag. The scent has notes of bergamot, Italian lemon and violet.

This Armitron watch looks super expensive, but it’s just about $40! We’re obsessed with the green face and gold-toned stainless steel band.

These fluffy faux fur mittens from UGG are wildly soft and will instantly elevate any winter coat you pair them with.

If your bestie is already a fan of Jones Road’s Miracle Balm, then they’re sure to love this lash kit that includes a Tweezerman Eyelash Curler and Jones Road’s The Mascara.

These sterling silver studs are so sweet. The moons and stars are accented with sparkly cubic zirconias and are perfect for year-round wear.

Everyone needs a scarf for the winter temps, and this chunky style from Abercrombie is adorable. You can also shop it in eight other patterns.

The candle smells like what it must be like to wake up in a ski lodge on Christmas morning — it has notes of chalet cedar, antique sandalwood and emerald vetiver.

