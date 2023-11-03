Advertisement

Spoil your best friend with these 10 holiday gifts that are $50 or less

Julia Webb
·2 min read

‘Tis the season to spoil your besties!

This holiday, show your friends how much you appreciate them by surprising them with a gift that sparks joy. Whether that means a festive beauty kit, a cozy sweater or something for their kitchen, there are tons of amazing presents out there anyone would love to receive that are $50 or less.

Need a little inspiration? Keep scrolling for 10 awesome gifts for your best friend that don’t cost a fortune but are sure to be total hits.

1. Pat McGrath Labs Mini Eye Shadow Palette: Midnight Voyage, $29

Credit: Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs is one of the hottest makeup brands out there, so if your BFF can’t quite afford a full-sized Mothership palette, this mini one is a great place to start.

2. Anthropologie Monogram Heart Pendant Necklace, $48

Credit: Anthropologie
Who doesn’t love a personalized gift? This monogram necklace looks like a cool vintage piece you’d find when traveling — but it’s less than $50.

3. Hill House Home The Alice Headband, $50

Credit: Hill House <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/tag/home/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinkshome" data-ylk="slk:Home;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Home</a>
Hill House Home’s padded headband comes in eight colors, but this tartan design just screams “holiday parties.”

4. Ouai North Bondi Travel Eau de Parfum, $26

Credit: Ouai
Your best friend will love tossing Ouai’s travel size of its cult-favorite North Bondi perfume into their holiday travel bag. The scent has notes of bergamot, Italian lemon and violet.

5. Armitron Minnie, $41 (Orig. $55)

Credit: Armitron
This Armitron watch looks super expensive, but it’s just about $40! We’re obsessed with the green face and gold-toned stainless steel band.

6. UGG Quilted Faux Fur Mittens, $35.99 (Orig. $59.99)

Credit: Saks Off Fifth
These fluffy faux fur mittens from UGG are wildly soft and will instantly elevate any winter coat you pair them with.

7. Jones Road The Lash Kit, $35

Credit: Jones Road
If your bestie is already a fan of Jones Road’s Miracle Balm, then they’re sure to love this lash kit that includes a Tweezerman Eyelash Curler and Jones Road’s The Mascara.

8. Pandora Sparkling Moon & Star Stud Earrings, $50

Credit: Pandora
These sterling silver studs are so sweet. The moons and stars are accented with sparkly cubic zirconias and are perfect for year-round wear.

9. Abercrombie & Fitch Chunky Scarf, $50

Credit: Abercrombie & Fitch
Everyone needs a scarf for the winter temps, and this chunky style from Abercrombie is adorable. You can also shop it in eight other patterns.

10. Otherland Adorned Candle, $36

Credit: Otherland
The candle smells like what it must be like to wake up in a ski lodge on Christmas morning — it has notes of chalet cedar, antique sandalwood and emerald vetiver.

