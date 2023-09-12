10 highest-selling video games of all time
Get your money's worth...
Video games have come leaps and bounds over the years. Once a vice which caused parents to tell kids to “go outside,” everyone of all ages now plays them.
Some games more than others. Much more.
According to IGN, here are the 10 highest-selling video games in history:
10. Overwatch
Initial Release Date: May 24, 2016.
Sales: 50 million copies
9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Initial Release Date: May 18, 2015.
Sales: 50 million copies
8. Red Dead Redemption 2
Initial Release Date: October 26, 2018.
Sales: 55 million copies
7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Initial Release Date: November 11, 2011.
Sales: 60 million copies
6. Mario Kart 8 + Deluxe
Initial Release Date: May 29, 2014.
Sales: 63.92 million
5. PUBG
Initial Release Date: March 23, 2017.
Sales: 75 million copies
4. Wii Sports
Initial Release Date: November 19, 2006.
Sales: 82.9 million copies
3. Grand Theft Auto V
Initial Release Date: September 17, 2013.
Sales: 185 million copies
2. Minecraft
Initial Release Date: May 17, 2009 (Classic Version).
Sales: 238 million copies
1. Tetris
Initial Release Date: June 6, 1984.
Sales: 520 million copes