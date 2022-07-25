10 highest-rated Iowa Hawkeyes in Madden NFL 23

There’s a great deal of anger from internet sports fans. That means it must be Madden ratings reveal time! No matter how hard you resist the urge to fight it, you will care about the ratings the Madden devs give your favorite players. It’s just a fact.

It is like the great warning sign that football is here. Hawkeyes Wire already took a look at the top 25 highest-rated Madden NFL 23 players, but you’re probably wondering how the ratings look for the Hawkeyes specifically.

For Iowa, the Hawkeyes are one of the most represented schools in the NFL. There are quite a few stars from the Hawkeyes, but who is the best of the bunch? Here are the top 10 highest-rated Iowa Hawkeyes you can use in Madden NFL 23.

George Kittle - 97 overall

If you are looking to build your offense around a dominant tight end, look no further than George Kittle. Kittle is the second-highest rated tight end in Madden NFL 23, only a spot behind 98 overall Travis Kelce. There are a couple of players in the position faster than him, but few as hard to take down.

With the highest strength rating at the tight end spot (82) and the second-highest break tackle and trucking ratings behind “tight end” Taysom Hill, just get the ball in Kittle’s hands and let him loose. He’s also one of the best run blocking tight ends in the game with a run block rating of 77.

Micah Hyde - 92 overall

I fully expected Tristan Wirfs to be the second-highest rated Hawkeye in Madden NFL 23 but the devs really must have liked what Micah Hyde put on film last year. Hyde is the sixth-best overall safety and the third-highest rated free safety. He is above some fantastic safeties in Jesse Bates, Harrison Smith, and of course, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While not a slouch in the physical stats, the mental aspect is what puts Hyde in that elite Madden category. He has the highest-rated play recognition at a 97 and also sports a 96 awareness. He will know where to be at all times and with an 84 man coverage and 91 zone coverage rating (both in the top five), he will be one of the best coverage safeties in the game.

Tristan Wirfs - 91 overall

Wirfs is going to be a problem to go against in Madden for many franchise years. He is the second-highest rated right tackle right behind Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson, boasting a 91 overall rating at only 23 years of age.

He is the best pure pass blocking right tackle in the game with a 91 pass blocking rating. Not even entering his prime, Wirfs will lock down opposing defensive ends for many years in your franchise mode.

T.J. Hockenson - 89 overall

Hockenson as a top-five tight end is a choice that led to a lot of… questioning on the internet. If you have a team with a great No. 1 receiver, Hockenson is the perfect second option.

He doesn’t really stand out in any area except for his catching. His 95 rating is the fourth-best at the position. He also has a top-five rating in catch in traffic. He might not be an X-factor caliber player, but Hockenson can be a great safety valve in Madden.

Brandon Scherff - 87 overall

The new man in Jacksonville! Brandon Scherff was finally treated like a star player this offseason, receiving a massive payday by the Jaguars. Jacksonville gets one of the best guards in the game, the third-best on the right side.

Scherff not only brings it in the run game with an 87 overall rating, he is also tied for sixth amongst all guards with an 85 pass blocking. He might not be around forever at 30, but if you are looking to take Jacksonville to glory, he is going to make things a lot easier up front.

Noah Fant - 82 overall

Noah Fant sadly gets forgotten about in real life, but he is the exact tight end that Madden players want. His movement skills are amongst the elite at the position and he still brings to the table a very high 94 catching rating. He may not be the best blocking tight end, but he’s an athletic freak that can dominate the middle of the field.

Amani Hooker - 81 overall

We’ve seen multiple Hawkeyes tight ends and linemen, and now here’s the second safety to the list! Amani Hooker is already making waves as a 24 year-old, earning a very respectable 81 overall rating. There are a lot of safeties in that 80 overall range, but Hooker’s zone coverage abilities help him stand out. If you run a zone-heavy defense, you could certainly do worse than the former Hawkeye’s 87 rating, the sixth best at strong safety.

Desmond King - 79 overall

Every year, Desmond King seems to be the safety option for franchise players. Either they missed out on the corner they wanted over the offseason, or their current options failed them. Either way, both options lead to a tour of the free agency market, and front and center is Desmond King.

Currently on the Texans (then probably your team midway through your second season), King is a quality slot corner option with his high change of direction and solid man and zone coverage capabilities.

James Daniels - 78 overall

Hey, another offensive lineman! James Daniels is a solid addition to a Pittsburgh team that saw its offensive line play fall off a cliff recently. They haven’t quite been able to replace great interior guys like David DeCastro. James Daniels at a 78 is a starting caliber guard with room to grow throughout a few seasons at only 24 years of age. He doesn’t really stand out in any one area, but there aren’t a ton of gaping holes. There’s certainly a lot worse guards in Madden currently starting.

Josey Jewell - 76 overall

While the rest of the crop are good starters, here at the end of the list is where we start to see the fall off from that category. Josey Jewell is not a liability who actively hurts you by being out there, in Madden nor real life. His athletic limitations do scare you away from keeping him on the field as a true starter. He’s solid in a good amount of areas but isn’t really great in any. He’s probably fine as a third linebacker, but above that and you might be playing with some fire.

