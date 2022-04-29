10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL following A.J. Brown’s 4-year, $100M extension with the Eagles

The Eagles finally secured a dynamic wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith, acquiring A.J. Brown from the Titans for the 18th and 101st overall picks.

Brown had been looking for a new deal in Tennessee and immediately agreed to a new 4-year, $100 million contract with Philadelphia, that includes $57 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $25 million per season.

In 2022, the final year of his rookie deal, Brown will earn a base salary of $3,986,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,986,000.

With the trade and new deal in place, Brown leapfrogged several big named and more accomplished receivers on the list, landing at No. 4 in the NFL for average per season.

The total value ties Brown with Amari Cooper for 3rd in the NFL as well. Here’s a look at the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL according to Over The Cap.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Avg./Year: $30M

Davante Adams, Raiders

Avg./Year: $28M

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Avg./Year: $27.2M

A.J. Brown, Eagles



Avg./Year: $25M

Stefon Diggs, Bills

Avg./Year: $24M

D.J. Moore, Panthers

Avg./Year: $20.6M

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Avg./Year: $20M

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Avg./Year: $20M

Amari Cooper, Browns

Avg./Year: $20M

Mike Williams, Chargers

Avg./Year: $20M

