10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL following A.J. Brown’s 4-year, $100M extension with the Eagles
The Eagles finally secured a dynamic wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith, acquiring A.J. Brown from the Titans for the 18th and 101st overall picks.
Brown had been looking for a new deal in Tennessee and immediately agreed to a new 4-year, $100 million contract with Philadelphia, that includes $57 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $25 million per season.
In 2022, the final year of his rookie deal, Brown will earn a base salary of $3,986,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,986,000.
With the trade and new deal in place, Brown leapfrogged several big named and more accomplished receivers on the list, landing at No. 4 in the NFL for average per season.
The total value ties Brown with Amari Cooper for 3rd in the NFL as well. Here’s a look at the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL according to Over The Cap.
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Avg./Year: $30M
Davante Adams, Raiders
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Avg./Year: $28M
DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Avg./Year: $27.2M
A.J. Brown, Eagles
Titans Texans 062
Avg./Year: $25M
Stefon Diggs, Bills
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Avg./Year: $24M
D.J. Moore, Panthers
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Avg./Year: $20.6M
Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Avg./Year: $20M
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Avg./Year: $20M
Amari Cooper, Browns
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Avg./Year: $20M
Mike Williams, Chargers
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Avg./Year: $20M
