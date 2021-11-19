10 highest-paid TE’s in the NFL following Dallas Goedert’s 4-year, $59M extension

In this article:

A positive week at the NovaCare Complex just got even better after the Eagles announced a four-year contract extension through 2025 for tight end Dallas Goedert, joining defensive end Josh Sweat and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata as key pieces who’ve been extended.

One of the top tight ends in the NFL, Goedert has now leaped over Travis Kelce on the highest-paid list per Over The Cap.

Here’s the new top-10 list after Goedert’s monster deal.

1. George Kittle -- $15M

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kittle signed a 5-year contract extension worth $75 million with the 49ers. Kittle received $40 million in guarantees. Kittle’s 2020 and 2021 salaries are fully guaranteed.

2. Dallas Goedert -- $14.75M

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert’s four-year extension with the Eagles is worth $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed.

3. Travis Kelce -- $14,312,500

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs on August 14, 2020. Kelce received $27 million in guarantees, $20.25 million of which is guaranteed at signing. Kelce’s 2020 and 2021 base salaries are fully guaranteed.

4. Mark Andrews -- $14M

Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Andrews signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Ravens on September 6, 2021. Andrews received $37.58 million in guarantees of which $30 million is guaranteed at signing.

5. Hunter Henry -- $12.5M



Syndication The Providence Journal

Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots. Henry’s guarantee is worth $25 million, all of which is fully guaranteed at signing.

6. Jonnu Smith -- $12.5

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Smith signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Patriots. Smith received $31.25 million in fully guaranteed salaries. Smith’s 2021 and 2022 salaries are fully guaranteed and $6.5 million of his 2023 salary is fully guaranteed.

7. Austin Hooper -- $10.5M

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Hooper signed a four-year contract with the Browns worth $42 million with $23 million guaranteed. Hooper received a $10 million signing bonus.

8. Zach Ertz -- $8.5M

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Eagles signed Zach Ertz to a 5-year contract extension worth $42.5 million on January 25, 2016.

Ertz is set to become a free agent this offseason.

9. Kyle Pitts -- $8.2M

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Pitts gets $32.9 million fully guaranteed over four years, with a signing bonus just north of $21 million.

10. Logan Thomas $8,021,667

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas signed a three-year, $24.065 million extension with the Football Team. Thomas received a $7 million signing bonus.

