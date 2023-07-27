10 highest-paid NFL players at the start of 2023 training camp
Highest-paid players in the NFL...
As the 2023 NFL season is set to begin with training camps across the league opening, a huge new contract has been reported. The Chargers have inked quarterback Justin Herbert to a deal that’s now going to make him the highest-paid player in the entire NFL. With that change on the leaderboard, here are the 10 highest-paid players in the league according to Spotrac:
T-10. Matthew Stafford
Team: Los Angeles Rams.
AAV (average annual salary): $40 million.
T-10. Dak Prescott
Team: Dallas Cowboys.
AAV: $40 million.
T-10. Daniel Jones
Team: New York Giants.
AAV: $40 million.
9. Josh Allen
Team: Buffalo Bills.
AAV: $43 million.
8. Patrick Mahomes
Team: Kansas City Chiefs.
AAV: $45 million.
7. Deshaun Watson
Team: Cleveland Browns.
AAV: $46 million.
6. Kyler Murray
Team: Arizona Cardinals.
AAV: $46.1 million.
5. Russell Wilson
Team: Denver Broncos.
AAV: $48.5 million.
4. Aaron Rodgers
Team: New York Jets.
AAV: $50.3 million.
3. Jalen Hurts
Team: Philadelphia Eagles.
AAV: $51 million.
2. Lamar Jackson
Team: Baltimore Ravens.
AAV: $52 million.
1. Justin Herbert
Team: Los Angeles Chargers.
AAV: $52.5 million.