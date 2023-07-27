10 highest-paid NFL players at the start of 2023 training camp

Highest-paid players in the NFL...

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As the 2023 NFL season is set to begin with training camps across the league opening, a huge new contract has been reported. The Chargers have inked quarterback Justin Herbert to a deal that’s now going to make him the highest-paid player in the entire NFL. With that change on the leaderboard, here are the 10 highest-paid players in the league according to Spotrac:

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Team: Los Angeles Rams.

AAV (average annual salary): $40 million.

(Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Dallas Cowboys.

AAV: $40 million.

(USAT)

Team: New York Giants.

AAV: $40 million.

(Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Buffalo Bills.

AAV: $43 million.

8. Patrick Mahomes

(Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Kansas City Chiefs.

AAV: $45 million.

(Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Cleveland Browns.

AAV: $46 million.

(Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Arizona Cardinals.

AAV: $46.1 million.

(Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Denver Broncos.

AAV: $48.5 million.

(Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: New York Jets.

AAV: $50.3 million.

(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Philadelphia Eagles.

AAV: $51 million.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Team: Baltimore Ravens.

AAV: $52 million.

1. Justin Herbert

(Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Team: Los Angeles Chargers.

AAV: $52.5 million.

