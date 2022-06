10 highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL following Aaron Donald’s 3-year, $95M reworked deal

Rams are giving all-pro DT Aaron Donald a two-year, $60 million extension, per sources. More details coming… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022

Aaron Donald is putting off retirement, as the Rams’ all-world defensive tackle is the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history after agreeing to a restructured three-year, $95 million deal with $65 million guaranteed in the first two years.

Donald, 31, had 12.5 sacks during the 2021 NFL season, then logged 3.5 more in the playoffs during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl, including the game clincher on the Bengals Joe Burrow.

In eight seasons, Donald has 98 sacks, eight Pro Bowl selections, and seven All-Pro selections as well.

With the future Hall of Famer continuing his career, here are the ten highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

1, Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

$31.6 million Avg./Year

2. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

$21,000,000 Avg./Year

3. Leonard Williams, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

$21,000,000 Avg./Year

4. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs



Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2

$20,000,000 Avg./Year

5. Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

$18,000,000 Avg./Year

6. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

$17,750,000 Avg./Year

7. Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers



Mjs Packers25 2 Jpg Packers25

$17,500,000 Avg./Year

8. Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

$16,500,000 Avg./Year

9. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

$16,400,000 Avg./Year

10. J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Matt York)

$14,000,000 Avg./Year

10. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

$14,000,000 Avg./Year

