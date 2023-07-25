10 highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL after Cowboys agree to 5-year, $97M extension with Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys just landed in Oxnard, California for the early portion of training camp and they’ve already taken step to keep their core group together.

With Zach Martin set for a holdout, the franchise agreed to a contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, agreeing to a five-year, $97 million extension.

The #Cowboys and two-time Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year, $97 million contract extension, per sources. Diggs already has 17 career interceptions and is still only 24 years old. Now, Stefon’s little brother cashes in big. pic.twitter.com/jG2LnLGzC5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2023

Diggs gets a $21.25 million signing bonus, and he’ll now be among the highest paid at the position while still only being 24 years of age.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the deal set to be signed, we’re looking at the ten highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL today.

Total value

The $97 million is tied for the third most in NFL history.

Average per Year

The $19.4 million per year is tied for fourth most.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire