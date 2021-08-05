10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Fatima Farooq
·10 min read

In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August.

As we enter into a new month this year, it is only natural to be struck by a sense of uncertainty and unease when it comes to economic growth and recovery. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on and vaccination rates continue to rise, the economy continues to remain in a precarious situation. As such, picking and choosing the right companies to invest seems to be becoming harder by the day. This uncertainty surrounding the economy may be steadily becoming a thing of the past, however, as economists have mentioned that within the US, we should be expecting economic growth of about 7% in 2021. This figure would mark the economy's strongest ever performance since as far back as 1984, according to Reuters. The International Monetary Fund has also upped its growth forecast for the US economy by 0.6% for 2021, bringing the value to 7%. At the same time, the foreseen economic growth in 2022 has also been raised by 1.4%, bringing the value up to 4.9% for the next year.

As new hope dawns for the economy in light of economists' expectations and governmental support, such as the $1.9 trillion provided by the Biden administration this March as COVID-19 relief, one can begin to breathe a sigh of relief in hopes that the market and economy may be done with the worst of the pandemic. As such, investing in dividend stocks like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) this August may become the next order of the day. The reason for this development is actually pretty simple: as the economy rebounds, so do dividend stocks with a record for outperforming the market. And what better place to put your money than stocks that not only provide income investors with steady incomes in times of financial strife, but also provide others with the opportunity to reinvest their dividends through dividend reinvestment plans, or DRIPs, for long-term financial stability?

Hence, we have compiled a list of the best high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. We have kept in mind the fact that high-yielding stocks have historically outperformed low-yielding stocks by about 1.7% annually from 1928 to 2013, while also remembering that dividend stocks themselves have a huge impact on the market at large, regardless of whether they are higher-yielding stocks or lower-yielding ones. The fact that during bearish markets, in particular, dividend stocks have managed to contribute about 90% of the S&P 500's total return between 1900 and 2000 is testament enough to the claim that dividends are not to be taken lightly in the market.

Dividend investing is becoming difficult by the day, even for the smart money. The entire hedge fund industry is feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 26th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 197.2%, vs. 72.4% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

With the above context in mind, let's look at the 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August.

By analyzing the data of 866 hedge funds, we have selected stocks by keeping hedge fund sentiment in mind. We have also picked stocks with dividend yields of over 8% while ensuring that the stocks selected have mostly positive analysts' ratings and strong fundamentals. The stocks added to our list below also have their hedge fund holders and dividend yields mentioned, with the stocks being ranked on the basis of dividend yield, from lowest to highest.

High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

10. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7 Dividend Yield: 8.9%

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is a business development company and ranks 10th on our list of high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. The company's investments are focused on debt and equity in the US middle-market businesses.

This August, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) announced that its preferred stock offerings surpassed the $300 million mark since the initial closing in December.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2021, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) had an NII of $0.19, beating estimates by $0.02. The company’s TII was $159.46 million, up 3.21% year over year and also beating estimates by $8.32 million. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has also gained 17.4% in the past 6 months and 45.74% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 7 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) worth roughly $11.6 million. This is compared to 8 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $18.3 million.

Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is a good stock to invest in.

9. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7 Dividend Yield: 8.9%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) is a real estate investment trust company based in the US. The company specializes in the acquisition of a high-quality single and multi-tenant portfolio, and it ranks 9th on our list of high yield dividend stocks to buy in August.

Barry Oxford, an analyst at Colliers, began covering shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) this June. Oxford placed a Neutral rating and a $10 price target on the stock.

In the first quarter of 2021, American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) had an FFO of $0.21, missing estimates by $0.02. The company’s revenue was $79.19 million, up 6.2% year over year and beating the previous quarter's revenue of $77.24 million. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) has also gained 5.12% in the past 6 months and 9.91% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 7 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) worth roughly $11.7 million. This is compared to 8 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $9.87 million.

Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) is a good stock to invest in.

8. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5 Dividend Yield: 8.9%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is a capital market company ranking 8th on our list of high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. The company aims to maximize its portfolio's total return by investing in corporate debt securities and collateralized loan obligation structured finance investments primarily.

Ladenburg analyst Mickey Schleien holds a Neutral rating on Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares as of this May.

In the second quarter of 2021, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) had an NII of $0.06, missing estimates by $0.05. The company’s TII was $7.84 million, also missing estimates by $1.96 million. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) has also gained 20.77% in the past 6 months and 48.11% year to date.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 5 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) worth roughly $4.03 million. This is compared to 7 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $3.33 million.

Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is a good stock to invest in.

7. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10 Dividend Yield: 9%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX), another real estate investment trust company, ranks 7th on our list of high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. The company is based in Virginia, US, and manages a diversified and leveraged fixed-income portfolio.

BTIG has a Buy rating on shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX), set by analyst Eric Hagen who has also placed a $19 price target on the stock and commented that Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) may be able to deliver an economic return of 9-11%.

In the second quarter of 2021, Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) had an FFO of $0.51, beating estimates by $0.04. The company’s revenue was $12.12 million, missing estimates by $2.96 million. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has gained 13.39% in the past year.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 10 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) worth roughly $23.7 million. This is compared to 10 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $15.1 million.

Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is a good stock to invest in.

6. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18 Dividend Yield: 9.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is another REIT dividend stock that has made it to our list of high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and ranks 6th on our list.

Piper Sandler holds an Overweight rating and $18.50 price target on AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares while Keefe Bruyette holds a Market Perform rating and an $18.25 price target as of this June. Additionally, Barclays also holds an Overweight rating on shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) as of this July.

In the second quarter of 2021, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) had an FFO of $0.76, beating estimates by $0.11. The company’s revenue was $232 million, but missing estimates by $90.23 million. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has also gained 2.27% year to date and 14.56% in the past year.

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, 18 hedge funds out of the 866 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) worth roughly $167 million. This is compared to 25 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $353 million.

Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a good stock to invest in.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • Bitcoin's recent crash below $30,000 was 'way more orderly' than past crypto meltdowns, says Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg that many in crypto fret about leverage in the system when prices collapse and levered positions are forced into liquidation.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit game

    Nintendo’s April-June profit declined 13% from the same period the previous year, when the hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” dramatically boosted sales. Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal first quarter totaled 92.7 billion yen ($843 million), down from 106 billion yen, the Japanese maker of “Super Mario” and “Pokemon” games said Thursday. Quarterly sales fell 10% to 322.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...