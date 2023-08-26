10 of the greatest dog movies of all time

Woof — what a movie!

It’s the films that made the audience laugh, cry…and want to go out and buy a dog — or, perhaps, 101 dogs.

Dog movies have been part of the Silver Screen for nearly as long as the film industry’s existence, from Disney’s animated icons to the lovable pooches like Lassie, Benji and down the line to Hooch.

The top dog?

To answer that, we’ve scoured the historical movie vault in search of the most popular films that featured man’s best friend, which has finalized with these 10.

10. "Isle of Dogs" (2018)

Wes Anderson’s brilliance with storytelling and filmaking at its best — two paws up.

9. "Snoopy, Come Home" (1972)

Snoopy and his pal Woodstock say adios to Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang as the duo sets off to go live with Lila, who was Snoopy’s original owner. In the end, a “No Dogs Allowed” sign—sort of the general theme of the film—and a pet cat squash the possible relocation, thus reuniting Chuck and his dog in glorious bliss.

8. "All Dogs Go To Heaven" (1989)

Just when you thought the classic comedic combo of Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise had reached an end in “Cannonball Run II,” five years later, voila: they’re dogs!

Beyond the “Cannonball” franchise trivia gems—Charles Nelson Reilly is in this one, too—this film doesn’t get the credit it deserves. The protagonist has one of the greatest villain names of all time (Carface Caruthers), and the plot would work even with the advent of social media and Sarah McLachlan commercials.

7. "Best in Show" (2000)

Christopher Guest takes his documentary-style genius to the dog show, along with the usual cast of Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Jennifer Coolidge, Freed Willard, and Michael McKean.

6. "101 Dalmatians" (1961)

So. Many. Dalmatians. And while Cruella ed Vil was not the most moral person, you have to respect her style that took a one-eighty from the typical villainous scrooges of the day.

5. "Lady and the Tramp" (1955)

A dog from the wrong side of the tracks meets another dog from the fancier side of the tracks—this eventually becomes the plot for every 1980s Teen Film.

4. "Togo" (2019)

We’d be amiss not to throw in a “true story” on the list. This one tells the tale of a champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala and his lead pooch, Togo.

3. "Koko: A Red Dog Story" (2019)

It’s off to Australia for our next film, and it is the most unique picture on this list. We often see documentaries or hear stories about late actors who passed while making a film or in the pre- or post-production phases. But one about a dog? The story of Koko captures just that, a documentary that details the life of the four-legged Australian actor who starred in the film “Red Dog” (2011), which earned the good boy a Golden Collar Award for Best Dog in a Foreign Film in L.A.

Unfortunately, Koko passed away in 2012, but his legend lives on—in the 2016 film “Red Dog: True Blue” (pictured above) and the wonderful 2019 doc.

2. "Lassie Come Home" (1943)

Simply put, Lassie is a true legend, a leading lady that needs little introduction. The reception of the 1943 film—that arduous journey from Scotland to Yorkshire after she was sold— captivated audiences and even received an Oscar nomination for cinematography. And the path Lassie pioneered following that premiere is historical, one with television programs, film spinoffs, and really one of the first actors to get into merch sales.

1. "Old Yeller" (1957)

“Old Yeller” takes the top billing on our countdown. So true, the different emotions wrapped into the one hour and 23 minutes of this film have since taken on an odd nostalgia through the years, where smiles are met with absolute Niagara Falls-level of tears. But that’s the noteworthy elements of this classic tale, one that most films would need Leonardo DiCaprio and an iceberg or Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan to pull off…

