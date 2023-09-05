10 Greater Taunton area offensive players to watch this fall

TAUNTON — The official kickoff of the high school football season in the Greater Taunton area is now just days away.

With anticipation for the season continuing to grow, the Taunton Daily Gazette is taking a look at 10 Greater Taunton area offensive players who will look to lead their teams to gridiron glory this fall.

Taunton has a dynamic receiver combination, Bridgewater-Raynham has a veteran quarterback, Bristol-Plymouth has an experienced backfield, as does Dighton-Rehoboth.

Dmitrius Shearrion, Taunton

Taunton’s Dmitrius Shearrion. (File photo)

The senior receiver established himself as a key part of the Tiger offense last fall, hauling in 17 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns as well as an 80-yard rushing touchdown against Oliver Ames. Quick and elusive, he can provide both a strong deep threat and slot option, something which could come in handy with a first-year starting quarterback.

Jose Touron, Taunton

Taunton's Jose Touron. (File photo)

The senior receiver had another massive season for the Tigers last fall, establishing himself as the top target while hauling in 53 catches for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mixing speed with good hands, Touron has shown he isn't intimidated by double or triple coverage. Now one of the most experienced players on the Taunton offense, he should continue to shine and his talents should help provide the Taunton quarterback with a strong target every time he lines up.

Taunton preivew: New-look Taunton High football looks to create its own identity in 2023

Declan Byrne, Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham's Declan Byrne. (File photo)

The senior quarterback is entering his third season under center with the Trojans after throwing for eight touchdowns and running in four himself last fall. A true dual threat, coach Lou Pacheco praised him for his toughness and with a strong offensive line in front of him, Byrne should be set for another strong season.

Ryan Catino, Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham's Ryan Catino. (File photo)

The senior running back is taking over as the primary back after serving as fullback ahead of Dawson DuBose for much of last season. A hard-nosed, strong runner, Catino is elusive with a good strong arm helping him create space where he can turn on the jets and let loose down the sidelines. While he has big shoes to fill, he definitely looks up to the challenge and looks set to be a vital piece of the Trojan offense this fall.

B-R preview: Ready for senior season, Byrne to spearhead new Bridgewater-Raynham football cast in 2023

Owen King, Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham's Owen King. (File photo)

The junior receiver primarily played defense and special teams, including returning kicks, but also snagged a few passes from Byrne. With Matt Mullins now gone, expect King to play a major role in the passing game among other options including fellow receivers Will Porter and Kauan Bento as well as Catino and tight end Amin Abbassi.

Ryan Donovan, Bristol-Plymouth

Bristol-Plymouth’s Ryan Donovan. (File photo)

The senior quarterback is back under center for the Craftsmen for a second year after throwing for over 600 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for over 560 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. Another dual threat, Donovan has both the experience and skills to help keep the Craftsmen competitive in the Mayflower Athletic Conference Large yet again.

B-P preview: Bristol-Plymouth football is ready to adapt and grow in 2023

Jose Ruiz, Bristol-Plymouth

Bristol-Plymouth’s Jose Ruiz. (File photo)

Like Catino, this fellow senior running back has big shoes to fill in replacing 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Football Player of the Year Ryan Barnes. However he's already showed he's capable of doing just that, having 47 carries for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games after the MAC Large MVP suffered a season-ending injury. With more experience and time to work out and improve, expect Ruiz to lead the way on a deep, hard nosed Craftsmen backfield this fall.

Joel DaSilva, Dighton-Rehoboth

Dighton-Rehoboth's Joel DaSilva. (File photo)

The senior quarterback is back for a second season under center for the Falcons. With a year of varsity experience under his belt and a strong offensive line in front of him, expect DaSilva to be more free in the pocket to let it fly while also finding space to carry the ball on his own when needed.

D-R preview: Despite low numbers, Dighton-Rehoboth football has passion, ability and experience

Cam St. James, Dighton-Rehoboth

Dighton-Rehoboth's Cam St. James. (File photo)

The senior running back is set to head up a four-man, two-position backfield for the Falcons, taking over primary back responsibilities from the heart of last year's offense Cole Bilodeau. Primarily serving as a fullback last fall, St. James has the ability to grind out yardage at the goal line as he did scoring the lone D-R touchdown against Old Rochester, and should have plenty of opportunities to do so this season.

Evan Thibert, Dighton-Rehoboth

Dighton-Rehoboth's Evan Thibert. (File photo)

The junior receiver was a breakout target for DaSilva last year, putting his talents fully on display on Thanksgiving as he hauled in four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown against Seekonk. Quick and elusive, Thibert should do well as a slot receiver with the added protection of a strong front line and looks set to continue his growth as a player this fall.

