It was one of the great tag lines because it was oh so true. To tee it up this season on the PGA Tour means you’re one of the top-200 golfers in the world. Heady stuff. What separates the best of the best is an ability to handle the pressure on Sunday. Some are better than others. Winning is what it’s all about, but there is also something to be said for being good enough to cash big enough paychecks to keep your card year after year and bank some serious bucks.

No one has earned more money without winning on Tour than Cameron Tringale, who will have another chance to end his winless drought on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting 62 in the third round. Tringale enters the final round at 17 under, one shot behind 54-hole leader Sahith Theegala. Could Sunday be his day to remove his name from this list or could he become the first to surpass $15 million in earnings without a ‘W’? Only time will tell. Here are the 10 golfers who have won more than $10 million without ever winning on the PGA Tour.

1. Cameron Tringale

Cameron Tringale, 34, gained this dubious distinction as the top earner without a victory to his credit after finishing third at the Valspar Championship in March. He’s earned $14,324,818 since turning pro in 2009. Technically, he did win a silly-season event with Jason Day in 2014 and has three runner-ups during his very profitable career.

2. Brian Davis

Brian Davis hits a shot at the 2016 Children’s Miracle Network Classic.

The 47-year-old Englishman has pocketed $13,374,228 during his career. He’s won twice internationally, but famously lost a sudden-death playoff to Jim Furyk at the RBC Heritage when he called a penalty on himself.

3. Briny Baird

Briny Baird during the final round of the 2016 RSM Classic.

Baird, 49, the son of former PGA Tour winner Butch Baird, had his chances en route to winning $13,251,178 during his career. Baird lost a sudden-death playoff on the sixth extra hole at the 2011 Frys.com Open, his sixth time as the bridesmaid. He had the distinction of earning the most without a W until Davis and then Tringale passed him. A back injury has kept him from playing for several years.

4. Jeff Overton

Overton, 38, is fourth on the all-time winless money list with earnings of $12,790,635.

He recorded three runner-up finishes in 2010, including losing a three-stroke lead at the Greenbrier Classic when Stuart Appleby shot 59. He was good enough to make the 2010 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Overton has been sidelined since undergoing back surgery in 2017.

5. Brendon de Jonge

DeJonge, 41, filled his pockets to the tune of $11,568,484 but never found the winner’s circle. The closest he came was losing a playoff at the McGladrey Classic in 2014 to Robert Streb. De Jonge, a Zimbabwe native, was good enough to earn a pick on the International Team at the 2013 Presidents Cup. More recently, he’s dabbled in broadcasting for PGA Tour Live.

6. Graham DeLaet

DeLaet, 39, has had his career derailed by a back injury but not before depositing $11,265,285 into his bank account. The Canadian won on the Sunshine Tour in 2009, recorded three seconds on the PGA Tour, reached 21st in the world in 2013 and represented Canada on the International Team at the 2013 Presidents Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics. But he’s needed multiple back surgeries and in February announced on Twitter that he underwent a Radio Frequency Ablation procedure on his lower back “aimed at alleviating the chronic pain I’ve been dealing with the past few years.”

7. Brett Quigley

Quigley, 52, won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour but never got over the hump on the PGA Tour. Still, he was good enough to earn $11,058,693. After recording five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, Quigley won the Morocco Champion on the PGA Tour Champions in his second start on the 50-and-over circuit. Go figure.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The betting favorite to get off this list is Fleetwood, the 30-year-old Englishman. He’s won five times on the European Tour, played on the last two Ryder Cup teams and finished second at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 British Open. Despite not hoisting a trophy on the PGA Tour yet, Fleetwood has made $10, 940,624.

9. Charlie Wi

Wi, 49, has won seven times on the Asian Tour and once on the European Tour, but never sealed the deal on the PGA Tour. He cashed checks totaling $10,079,659 during his Tour career. At the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach he held a three-stroke lead after 54 holes, but Phil Mickelson roared from six strokes back with a 64 to claim the title. Wi retired in 2016 to become a teacher and coach.

10. David Hearn

Hearn, 42, just crossed the $10-million-man figure at his last start of the 2020-21 season, a T-58 at the 3M Open that lifted him to $10,004,615 in career earnings.

The Canadian has been in two playoffs, including a defeat at the hands of Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic. That was Spieth’s maiden victory on the PGA Tour. Hearn is still waiting for his day to come.

